'He was always there in our journey of grief': Family's shock as Gauteng man charged with girlfriend's murder

The family of a woman whose body was found in a burning car says the arrest of her boyfriend for her murder has confused them.

Mahlako Rabalao was murdered in March.

Her lover, Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, has since been arrested in connection with her murder.

"Why? Did she fight? Did she say anything? Why?"



This is what a grieving Maphefo Grace Mogotsi asked following the court appearance of lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, 30, in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mpisi is accused of killing Mogotsi's niece, Mahlako Rabalao, 27, in March.

Rabalao's body was found inside her burnt vehicle in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Mpisi was arrested on 28 July in KwaZulu-Natal following an arrest warrant that was issued 10 days earlier.

READ | 'Rest in peace my love': Man who posted moving Facebook tribute to girlfriend arrested for her murder

Speaking outside court on Monday, Mogotsi, described her niece as a loving person, saying Mpisi's arrest had shocked and confused them.

"She was loving. She was strong. She was a fighter and a businesswoman. We are disappointed in what happened to her.



"We are confused about what is happening at the moment. We were with Mpisi throughout our painful journey before he was arrested for her murder.

"Mpisi was with us through our journey of investigation. He was always there when we travelled the journey of grief. Why? Did she fight? Did she say anything? Why?" asked Mogotsi.

Facebook Supplied/Facebook

According to her, as they were looking for answers to her niece's murder, Mpisi was always "pretending to be there for the family, being in constant communication and wanting updates".



"He pretended to be supportive. We were shocked when we were informed that he was accused of killing Rabalao. His arrest has left us with many questions. It didn't only shock us," said Mogotsi.

She added since Mpisi's arrest, he had made no attempt to speak to the family.

He is expected back in court on 22 August.



