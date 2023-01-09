'He was done with politics': former ANC ward councillor and businessman killed

Former ANC ward councillor and businessman Abel Pontsho Seshauke has been killed in a hail of bullets in Evaton.

The family are left reeling in pain and confusion as to why he was killed – because he was done with political business.

Police have opened a case of murder but no one has been arrested yet.

Seshauke was travelling with a passenger inside his motor vehicle when an unconfirmed number of suspects opened fire on the vehicle.

The incident happened last Wednesday near the Levai Mbatha Clinic in Evaton.

"The driver was hit by bullets in the upper body… and was certified dead at the scene. The passenger escaped unharmed. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Seshauke’s only daughter, 31-year-old Mopoitse Ditlhakanyana, told News24 the incident had shocked the family, and they are still trying to process the death.

"It came as a shock to us because he was no longer affiliated with the political stuff anymore," she said. "We thought things were now at ease since he retired, and now my mother is the one who is affected the most by this," Ditlhakanyana said.

Ditlhakanyana said a friend alerted her about the incident and when she tried calling both of her parents, neither had responded."My mother was already at the crime scene when she picked up my call a few minutes later, and started breaking down when I asked her where dad was.

Ditlhakanyana said:

When I arrived at the scene, they were already towing away his vehicle, which was riddled with bullets on the driver's side only.

The family said they wanted justice. Seshauke's first son also died in a similar incident.

Seshauke served as an Emfuleni ward councillor since 2011 and ended his term in October 2021.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and grandchild. Ditlhakanyana said she is going to miss the role her father played and thanked the community for being supportive during this time.

"Whenever I was going through something or having problems with my car, he was the one whom I trusted to fix it for me.

"All sorts of ward councillors have been coming through to their respects and show support," Ditlhakanyana said.



