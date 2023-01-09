1h ago

add bookmark

'He was done with politics': former ANC ward councillor and businessman killed

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Abel Seshauke, 58, was killed in a hail of bullets at Evaton on Wednesday afternoon.
Abel Seshauke, 58, was killed in a hail of bullets at Evaton on Wednesday afternoon.
Facebook
  • Former ANC ward councillor and businessman Abel Pontsho Seshauke has been killed in a hail of bullets in Evaton.
  • The family are left reeling in pain and confusion as to why he was killed –  because he was done with political business.
  • Police have opened a case of murder but no one has been arrested yet.  

The family of former Emfuleni ward councillor, Abel Pontsho Seshauke, 58, is reeling in shock after he was killed in his vehicle at Evaton, Vaal Triangle.

Seshauke was travelling with a passenger inside his motor vehicle when an unconfirmed number of suspects opened fire on the vehicle.

The incident happened last Wednesday near the Levai Mbatha Clinic in Evaton.

"The driver was hit by bullets in the upper body… and was certified dead at the scene. The passenger escaped unharmed. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

A case of murder has been opened and police are still looking for the suspects. 

READ | 'Pagad G Force leader' arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill investigating officer, magistrate

Seshauke’s only daughter, 31-year-old Mopoitse Ditlhakanyana, told News24 the incident had shocked the family, and they are still trying to process the death. 

"It came as a shock to us because he was no longer affiliated with the political stuff anymore," she said. "We thought things were now at ease since he retired, and now my mother is the one who is affected the most by this," Ditlhakanyana said.

Ditlhakanyana said a friend alerted her about the incident and when she tried calling both of her parents, neither had responded."My mother was already at the crime scene when she picked up my call a few minutes later, and started breaking down when I asked her where dad was.

Ditlhakanyana said:

When I arrived at the scene, they were already towing away his vehicle, which was riddled with bullets on the driver's side only.

The family said they wanted justice. Seshauke's first son also died in a similar incident.

Seshauke served as an Emfuleni ward councillor since 2011 and ended his term in October 2021.

READ | Msibi back in Mpumalanga cabinet following withdrawal of murder charges

He is survived by his wife, daughter and grandchild. Ditlhakanyana said she is going to miss the role her father played and thanked the community for being supportive during this time.

"Whenever I was going through something or having problems with my car, he was the one whom I trusted to fix it for me.

"All sorts of ward councillors have been coming through to their respects and show support," Ditlhakanyana said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancabel pontsho seshaukegautengjohannesburgcrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
41% - 5695 votes
Rising cost of living
12% - 1653 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
47% - 6618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.23
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.84
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,878.83
+0.5%
Silver
24.06
+1.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
70,810
0.0%
All Share
76,859
0.0%
Resource 10
75,857
0.0%
Industrial 25
96,608
0.0%
Financial 15
15,643
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo