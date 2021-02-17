He was his father's 'right hand' - ill dad opens up after Cape Town teen shot dead

The father of the Cape Town teen was on his way to the hospital for tests when he stopped at the garage where his son died.

A 34-year-old man, an SBV guard, has been arrested and charged with murder.

The cash security group has expressed shock over the incident and says it will be working closely with the authorities.

The gravely ill father of a Cape Town boy who was shot and killed at a petrol station in Macassar has recounted how his son was accompanying him to the hospital for tests when the teen was gunned down.

Carl du Plessis died at the scene after being shot by an SBV guard on Monday.

His father, Shelven, who witnessed his 15-year-old son's death, has been left traumatised.

Du Plessis was too upset and unwell to speak to News24 on Tuesday but told his niece to speak on his behalf.

READ MORE | 'He can't get away with this' - mother of Cape Town teen shot dead by SBV guard over parking

"So basically what happened - this was my uncle's exact words to me. [He] and his son [Carl were] on their way to the garage. The money truck [SBV] was standing by the ATM so he wanted to come past but they were standing skew and he asked them if they could come past so the driver started swearing at him. But he managed to drive past and went to the petrol station," Lee Ann Lotz said.

Lotz said the security guard then approached Shelven with his gun and opened his vehicle's door forcefully.

"My uncle then asked him what's wrong, what's happening. And then my uncle pulled the door closed because he is very sick. And Carl got out of the car to ask what's going on and the security guard took Carl and threw him on the car, which has a dent in and it's visible. Carl tried to hit him in his face and then the security guard pulled the gun out and shot him," she said.

READ MORE | SBV 'shocked' after 15-year-old shot dead by guard in Macassar

Shelven was on his way to the hospital for tests before stopping at the garage. He is gravely ill and doctors are struggling to understand what could be wrong.

Lotz said Carl was his father's support and he cared for him a lot.

News24 Marvin Charles

"He was my uncle's right hand. Carl was very sweet and he saw his father was sick and they were very close," she said.

"I feel that justice must be served. It cannot be left like this. Because it's senseless for [a] child to be shot just like that. He was supposed to start his career path at school and he didn't have a weapon on him or nothing. So why didn't he [the guard] give a warning shot before it had to come to that? But he just shot him in cold blood like that. Justice must be served and as a family we are going to stand by my uncle."

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident.

She said a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder. He was expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

SBV expressed shock over the incident on Monday and said it would work closely with the authorities.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.