'He was killed by his heroes': Special tombstone for Nateniël Julies unveiled in Eldorado Park

Iavan Pijoos
Nateniël Julies' mother Bridgette Harris with PA president Gayton McKenzie and deputy president Kenny Kunene during the tombstone unveiling at Klipspruit cemetery.
PHOTO: Trevor Kunene
  • The tombstone for Nateniël Julies was unveiled in Eldorado Park on Sunday. 
  • The Patriotic Alliance also unveiled a plaque close to the home of Julies.
  • Julies was shot and killed outside his Eldorado Park home in August 2020.

A tombstone in honour of Nateniël Julies was unveiled in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg on Sunday. The tombstone is shaped like a biscuit.

Julies, 16, was shot and killed near his Eldorado Park home in August 2020, allegedly by police during a community protest. His family said at the time that the teen – who lived with Down Syndrome – had gone to buy biscuits, his favourite snack.  

He was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) also unveiled a plaque close to his home.

Nateniël Julies biscuit-shaped tombstone unveiling
The tombstone of Nateniël Julies was unveiled in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Sunday.
During the unveiling service, Julies’ mom, Bridget Harris, described her son as a "special child" who would uplift her when she was feeling down.

"With Nateniël, it was always his smile. No matter what you went through on the day, when Nateniël came to me with that smile, all my problems would disappear.

"The day Nateniël was born was a stormy day. I knew this was a special child when I gave birth to Nateniël."

PA president Gayton McKenzie described Harris as a woman of God.

"I have met many strong women. I have seen that woman [Bridget] cry, I have seen her laugh, sad and angry, but I have never not seen her praising God."

He continued: 

To Bridget, I want to say to you that we can’t neglect Nateniël Julies, the memory of your child, our child, and the child of the nation.

"Thank you for sacrificing your child… it was your child who had to die for us to rise," McKenzie said.

McKenzie continued saying that Julies was the "most innocent victim" who died allegedly at the hands of police officers.

"He was killed by his heroes. Let that sink in for a moment."

Nateniël Julies
Nateniël Julies
Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, and Constable Caylene Whiteboy are on trial for the crime.

It is alleged that Whiteboy was the one who pulled the trigger of the shotgun that ended Julies' life.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were charged with murder, discharging a firearm in a public place, possessing prohibited ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, accessory after the fact of murder, and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

