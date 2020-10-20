39m ago

'He will always be our hero' - family mourns murder of Mpumalanga attorney

Gerrit Stander with his daughter.
Gerrit Stander with his daughter.
Gerrit Stander via Facebook
  • The family of Gerrit Stander, who was shot and killed during a house robbery on a farm in White River on Monday morning, have been left devastated by his death.
  • Stander's brother, MC Stander, said he considered his younger brother a hero.
  • Mpumalanga police have since launched a manhunt for the attorney's killers.

The family of Gerrit Stander, 38, who was shot and killed during a house robbery on a farm in White River on Monday morning, has been left devastated by his death. 

Stander's brother, MC Stander, 41, told Netwerk24 he considered his younger brother a hero.

"He will always remain our hero. Just look at how he fought to save his wife's and daughter's life during the robbery. He sacrificed his life for them," MC told the publication. 

He said the family was struggling to come to terms with his death.

MC said that if he could say one last thing to his brother, it would be: "Thank you, boeta. Thank you for always taking our interests to heart. You are my hero forever."

Manhunt

Mpumalanga police had since launched a manhunt for the killers of the attorney, News24 reported.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Stander's father-in-law received a WhatsApp message from his wife, saying there was a break-in at their home. The message said he should call the police and paramedics as Stander had been shot.

According to Netwerk24, he was shot in the presence of his wife and 8-year-old daughter after a skirmish with the robbers.

Community policing forum member Jacques Slabbert was quoted as saying five shots were fired, of which three hit Stander.

"The injured man was taken to hospital for medical treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds. It was also reported that there were valuable items that were stolen during this incident. The man unfortunately was later reported to have passed on at hospital," said Mdhluli.

The police were investigating a case of murder and house robbery, and were searching for the suspects.

"Details are still sketchy as the wife of the murdered man was still in shock and police are still waiting to obtain her statement which might shed light on details of what has taken place during the incident," he added.

Police appealed to the public to assist with information by calling branch commander Detective Captain John Mabunda on 082 449 0334 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

