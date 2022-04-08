Head of Ukraine's Parliament invites Mapisa-Nqakula to visit Kyiv to witness atrocities first-hand

Ukrainian officials found horrific scenes in towns near Kyiv, where Russian soldiers had dug into positions for nearly a month.

SA abstained from votes on resolutions on the Russia-Ukraine war, but says it does not condone what is happening .

The head of Ukraine's Parliament invited Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to visit the country's capital to see what was happening.

The head of Ukraine's Parliament has extended a personal invitation to the Speaker of the South African Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to visit the country's capital, Kyiv, to view evidence of Russia's alleged war crimes first-hand.



On Monday, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, or supreme council, Ruslan Stefanchuk, extended an invitation to the heads of parliaments the world over in a Facebook post.

"I invite the heads of parliaments from all over the world to come to Ukraine and see for themselves the 'Russian world' in Bucha, Irpin, Stoianka, Hostomel and Vorzel. This is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. We need your support and conviction!" he posted.

But Stefanchuk also extended a personal invitation to Mapisa-Nqakula, News24 has learned, in light of the discovery of atrocities committed by Russian troops as evidence mounts that unarmed civilian were tortured and executed.

Graphic video footage and photographs have emerged.

Russia has simply dismissed the claims, saying that the bodies lying strewn on roadways in Bucha – some in sight of positions that Russian troops held for nearly a month – were faked to spark outrage.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians and says the staged bodies are part of a strategy by Ukrainian officials to derail peace talks and drum up more sanctions from the West, Reuters reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video he shared on his Telegram channel that they had started clearing the rubble in another small town, Borodyanka, about 25 kilometres from Bucha. Zelensky said the situation in the town was worse than in Bucha.

Stefanchuk, News24 understands, implored Mapisa-Nqakula to visit Kyiv if she had any doubts over the truth of Ukraine's claims that war crimes had been committed.

News24 previously reported that South Africa was being seen as pro-Russia by the world. This was further reinforced when, last month, the country tried to introduce a resolution at the UN around humanitarian issues, which did not even mention Russia.



Russia supported the resolution, but it failed to get enough support to be considered by the general assembly.

South Africa is a member of BRICS – an alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - to form strategic relationships and trade deals.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly voted in favour of a resolution to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council for "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by Russian troops in Ukraine, becoming only the second country apart from Libya in 2011 to be stripped of membership of the UNHRC.

The vote was supported by 93 members, while 24 voted against it, and 58 abstained.

The Times of India reported that India had abstained, despite a warning from Russia that abstention would be seen as an unfriendly gesture that could hurt bilateral ties. India has, the newspaper reported, abstained on 10 votes out of 10 relating to Ukraine.



South Africa and Brazil also abstained from voting on the resolution, while China voted against it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is yet to meet with the Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa, has previously claimed that South Africa had been asked to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, a claim that was met with scepticism from senior diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity.



Ramaphosa made the claim in the context of a telephone call he had with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on 10 March.

Last week, News24 reported that the Presidency had, in response to a Promotion of Access to Information Act request, indicated that no records of the call existed.