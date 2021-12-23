1h ago

add bookmark

Head-on collisions in the Western Cape claim 9 lives

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A head-on collisions in the Western Cape has claimed 9 lives. (iStock)
A head-on collisions in the Western Cape has claimed 9 lives. (iStock)
  • Nine people died in the early hours of Thursday morning in Beaufort West and Murraysburg.
  • The scene has since been cleared and motorists have been urged to be extra vigilant when driving at night.
  • Earlier this week, News24 reported that eight people were killed in a head on collision on the N1, about 30 km from Beaufort West.

Two head-on collisions on Western Cape roads have claimed the lives of nine people.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, two cases of culpable homicide have been opened following the two fatal accidents in Beaufort West and Murraysburg on Thursday.

Six people died in Beaufort West and three in Murraysburg.

"At about 00:50, police were dispatched to a scene outside Beaufort West where two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi with three occupants and Toyota Corolla with seven occupants, collided head-on," he said.

One occupant, believed to be the driver of the minibus, sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

"...five occupants of the light motor vehicle sustained serious injuries and were also declared deceased,"  Spies said.

According to the police, two other occupants of the Toyota Corolla sustained multiple injuries and were transported to a hospital in George for medical care.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions - one to and the other from the Cape Metropole.

Meanwhile, Murraysburg police attended a scene where three occupants of a Hyundai i10, two men and one woman, died on the N1 near Three Sisters at about 04:00.

READ | Head-on collision outside Beaufort West claims 8 lives, road closed

Spies added that information gathered at the scene indicated that the Hyundai i10 and a delivery truck collided head-on.

"The three sustained multiple injuries. They were declared deceased by medical personnel on the scene. The truck driver was unharmed," Spies added.

The circumstances of both accidents are under police investigation, Spies said.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Jandré Bakker confirmed that the stop-and-go service that was put in place at the scene was cleared, but urged road users to practise patience because "a little bit of a tailback" in the area is expected.

"We are urging road users to be extra vigilant on our roads, especially at night, and to rest regularly," Bakker added.

Earlier this week News24 reported that eight people died on the N1, about 30km from Beaufort West on Monday morning.   

"Reports gathered from the scene indicate that a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a red Volkswagen Polo collided head-on. At least eight occupants, two in the minibus and six in the motor vehicle sustained serious injuries. They were declared dead by paramedics on the scene," Spies said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capebeaufort westaccidents
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.67
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.01
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.72
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,807.59
+0.2%
Silver
22.83
+0.1%
Palladium
1,889.00
-0.1%
Platinum
967.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
75.29
+1.7%
Top 40
65,078
+0.4%
All Share
71,641
+0.4%
Resource 10
68,947
+0.7%
Industrial 25
92,470
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,441
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo