Health department confirms sixth case of cholera, urges residents to be vigilant

  • The health department is concerned about the rising number of cholera cases, currently at six.
  • The latest case is a 19-year-old patient living in the Emandleni informal settlement in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, in Gauteng.
  • Health officials will intensify contact tracing and health education in affected areas.

The Department of Health has confirmed another case of cholera in the country, increasing the number of cases to six.

According to the department, the patient is a 19-year-old woman living in Emandleni informal settlement in Benoni, Gauteng.

The outbreak response team identified the patient during contact tracing and social mobilisation activities where over 1 160 people were reached.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the patient was one of two people who exhibited signs and symptoms of cholera and were referred to the hospital for testing.

"Her test results came back positive, and she was given treatment and she's recovering well. The health officials will intensify contact tracing and health education in the affected areas," he added. 

Mohale said there was no need for public panic, but the department was concerned about the rising number of cholera cases.

"[We] urge all people who experience cholera symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, to visit their nearest health facility," he said, adding that cholera is curable. 

EXPLAINER | No, you can't get cholera from drinking tap water. What you can do to keep yourself safe

Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced last week that a 24-year-old man living in Emandleni had died a few days after he presented with profuse watery diarrhoea.

Cholera is a "diarrhoeal disease caused by a bacterium", according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

A statement released by the Cabinet following a meeting on Wednesday urged citizens to be vigilant of any symptoms, such as diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting, and body weakness.

"Spread mainly through polluted water or contaminated food, the public is reminded to boil water, cook food thoroughly, and practise basic hygiene of washing hands with soap and water to prevent transmission. All people who experience cholera-like symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, must immediately visit their nearest health facility," it said on Thursday. 

Mohale said the department was yet to establish a local source of cholera transmission in the country.

"But people are reminded to practise hand hygiene and avoid drinking or preparing food with untreated water from the rivers or dams," he said. 

