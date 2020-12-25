58m ago

Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge border to ease congestion

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • The health department has suspended screening at the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe to ease congestion.
  • High volumes of travellers to Zimbabwe is one of the causes of the congestion.
  • On Thursday, four truck drivers died while queuing at the border post.

The health department has suspended Covid-19 screening at the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe to ease congestion.

Health department spokesperson Popo Maja said that "in the interest of addressing the congestion", the department suspended temperature screening and health questionnaires from 23 December because "the same is performed on the Zimbabwe immigration side".

Firstly, it has been reported that the antigen testing requirement, which the department introduced through amended health directions, is slowing down processes at the border.

4 truck drivers have died while queuing at the Beitbridge border post - RFA

Trucks are clocking the Manica bypass route.

The port has deployed traffic officers at the border entrance during every festive season to divert light vehicles to the Manica bypass route.

According to Maja, light vehicles are searched by South African Defence Force members and police officials before they proceed to port health for screening. 

"Unfortunately, trucks have blocked the Manica bypass route, restricting light vehicles to proceed through to Manica bypass for searching by law enforcement officers and screening by port health," he added.

In addition, Maja said there are also "high volumes of travellers to Zimbabwe".

"These travellers are NOT required to provide test results."

On Thursday, News24 reported that four truck drivers died while queuing at the Beitbridge border post.


