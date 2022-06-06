19m ago

Health department to administer second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for those 50 and older

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
A second booster vaccination shot will now be available for people aged 50 and older.
Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Those 50 and older will be eligible for a second booster vaccination shot.
  • The Pfizer shot will be administered four months after the first booster shot.
  • More than seven million people 50 and older have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

People aged 50 and older are now eligible for an additional booster shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, the national health department has announced.

The additional booster will be available, as of Monday, to anyone in this age group who has completed at least 120 days or four months since receiving their last Covid-19 vaccination of either a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Previously, South Africans were eligible to receive one booster shot after their primary vaccination of either one dose of J&J, or two doses of Pfizer.

"This is part of efforts by the government to increase vaccine uptake to achieve population immunity while protecting the most vulnerable groups, especially those living with co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension," said health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

"The Pfizer vaccine has shown to be safe and effective for boosting immunity in older persons who remain at highest risk of severe disease and death from Covid-19," he added.

Out of a total adult population of almost 20 million who have been vaccinated so far, more than seven million of them are aged 50 and older.

"We applaud older people for coming forward in large numbers, and we encourage all individuals who have not had their second dose or booster dose to go to their nearest vaccination site," said Mohale.

In addition, the department has collaborated with health organisations, such as Right to Care, to launch the app FindMyJab.co.za, which will make it easier for anyone to find the closest vaccination site online.

