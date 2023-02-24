24 Feb

Health department traces 12 close contacts of Benoni cholera victim, two referred to hospital

The Gauteng health department has traced 12 close contacts of a 24-year-old Benoni man who died of cholera this week. 

The man from Emandleni informal settlement in Wattville became the country's first recorded cholera-related death. 

The department sent a mobile clinic to the informal settlement for contact tracing and screening. It referred two people who showed cholera symptoms to the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

It said it was monitoring his family and community for signs and symptoms of cholera. 

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said Gauteng had recorded five cholera cases, including the deceased man. Three people had fully recovered, while the fourth was recovering well at home.

Two sisters who travelled to Malawi became the first two cholera cases. The third positive case was the husband of one of the sisters. This was the first secondary transmitted case.

READ | SA's healthcare sector faces collapse if govt fails to implement NHI, warns WHO expert

The cholera outbreak claimed the lives of more than 1 000 people in Malawi last year.

Nkomo-Ralehoko urged residents to adhere to hygiene protocols and report to health facilities if they experience symptoms. 

On Thursday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the deceased man's body would be transported to KwaZulu-Natal for burial. He said his family and undertakers would be advised of safe burial precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

