Health dept announces placements for medical interns, junior doctors 3 days before start date

Some junior doctors are still waiting to be placed in the community service programme.

The health department has announced the 2023 mid-year internships and community service allocation processes have been concluded.

The department says all final-year medical students, who will become eligible after 1 July, can only be allocated in the cycle which starts in January 2024.

The Department of Health says it has finalised the placement of more than 1 100 medical interns and junior doctors for the medical internship and community service programme.

This days before they are due to start working on 1 July.

Earlier this month, News24 reported how medical interns and junior doctors in Gauteng still had not heard where they would be placed as part of the Internship and Community Service Programme (ICSP).

An email, seen by News24, informed the doctors they would receive word of their allocations on or by 13 June.

But they had still not received any communication from the department well after this date.

The Gauteng health department did not respond to questions from News24 about the delay.

On Thursday, the national department said it had completed the allocation process which would enable 1 134 eligible medical interns and junior doctors to start working on 1 July.

Its spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said applicants had already been informed to report for duty on 1 July, and only those who applied on the department's application portal was considered.

"According to ICSP placement guidelines, stricter rules have been applied in line with Public Service Regulations 2016, Public Service Act, 1994 as amended and the Immigration Act of 2002.

"Priority is given to eligible South African citizens followed by permanent residents, and if resources are still available foreign nationals may be considered."

Mohale said the results had been sent to provincial departments of health, the SA Military Health Services and Department of Correctional Services.

"In addition, 36 medical community service doctors will be eligible from 1 August, and their allocation will be finalised in the first week of July with the provincial departments of health.

"All final-year medical students who will become eligible after 1 July can only be allocated in the annual cycle of January 2024."

He added this was to ensure compliance with the prescribed rotation domains of training as stipulated in the Health Professions Council of South Africa internship guidelines.

Mohale said provinces would also process the appointment of qualifying personnel, and the department was not under any contractual obligation until a formal appointment was confirmed.

Despite the government's announcement, it appears some junior doctors, including some on government bursaries, remain in limbo.

A 29-year-old junior doctor based in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, must pack his bag and return home to Zululand if he is not placed for community service before Monday next week.

He is one of a small group still waiting to be placed for community services.

Speaking to News 24 on Thursday, a junior doctor, who requested not to be identified for fear of victimisation, said he would complete his internship on Friday.

"I am left with a couple of hours before I complete my internship, but there is still no word from the department.

"I am worried and desperate because I will be jobless if not placed by tomorrow. I have a family to care for and will not be able to do that."

He added he had called the ICSP office but, as has happened before, was told they would come back to him.

The young doctor said he had proof he had applied via the department's website.

A foreign graduate based in Cape Town said she was supposed to start her internship on Monday.

She added she was waiting for a mid-year internship allocation after finishing her board exams with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

We have not been updated on July placements at all. I emailed all provincial coordinators, and none have contacted me or kept us updated. We will likely be placed in September or January next year, which is ridiculous. What are we supposed to do in the meantime

She said:



