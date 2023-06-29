55m ago

Share

Health dept announces placements for medical interns, junior doctors 3 days before start date

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The health department has announced placements for medical interns and junior doctors.
The health department has announced placements for medical interns and junior doctors.
iStock
  • Some junior doctors are still waiting to be placed in the community service programme. 
  • The health department has announced the 2023 mid-year internships and community service allocation processes have been concluded.
  • The department says all final-year medical students, who will become eligible after 1 July, can only be allocated in the cycle which starts in January 2024.

The Department of Health says it has finalised the placement of more than 1 100 medical interns and junior doctors for the medical internship and community service programme.

This days before they are due to start working on 1 July.

Earlier this month, News24 reported how medical interns and junior doctors in Gauteng still had not heard where they would be placed as part of the Internship and Community Service Programme (ICSP).

An email, seen by News24, informed the doctors they would receive word of their allocations on or by 13 June.

But they had still not received any communication from the department well after this date.

The Gauteng health department did not respond to questions from News24 about the delay.

On Thursday, the national department said it had completed the allocation process which would enable 1 134 eligible medical interns and junior doctors to start working on 1 July.

Its spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said applicants had already been informed to report for duty on 1 July, and only those who applied on the department's application portal was considered. 

"According to ICSP placement guidelines, stricter rules have been applied in line with Public Service Regulations 2016, Public Service Act, 1994 as amended and the Immigration Act of 2002.

"Priority is given to eligible South African citizens followed by permanent residents, and if resources are still available foreign nationals may be considered."

Mohale said the results had been sent to provincial departments of health, the SA Military Health Services and Department of Correctional Services. 

READ | R2 billion allocated for medical interns

"In addition, 36 medical community service doctors will be eligible from 1 August, and their allocation will be finalised in the first week of July with the provincial departments of health.

"All final-year medical students who will become eligible after 1 July can only be allocated in the annual cycle of January 2024." 

He added this was to ensure compliance with the prescribed rotation domains of training as stipulated in the Health Professions Council of South Africa internship guidelines.

Mohale said provinces would also process the appointment of qualifying personnel, and the department was not under any contractual obligation until a formal appointment was confirmed.

Despite the government's announcement, it appears some junior doctors, including some on government bursaries, remain in limbo.

A 29-year-old junior doctor based in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, must pack his bag and return home to Zululand if he is not placed for community service before Monday next week.

He is one of a small group still waiting to be placed for community services.

Speaking to News 24 on Thursday, a junior doctor, who requested not to be identified for fear of victimisation, said he would complete his internship on Friday.

READ | 'Frustrating and mentally draining': Junior doctors wait anxiously for community service placements

"I am left with a couple of hours before I complete my internship, but there is still no word from the department.

"I am worried and desperate because I will be jobless if not placed by tomorrow. I have a family to care for and will not be able to do that."

He added he had called the ICSP office but, as has happened before, was told they would come back to him.

The young doctor said he had proof he had applied via the department's website.

A foreign graduate based in Cape Town said she was supposed to start her internship on Monday.

She added she was waiting for a mid-year internship allocation after finishing her board exams with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. 

She said:
We have not been updated on July placements at all. I emailed all provincial coordinators, and none have contacted me or kept us updated. We will likely be placed in September or January next year, which is ridiculous. What are we supposed to do in the meantime


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthhealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Parliament reprimand Chief Justice Zondo over his state capture remarks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, he's stating facts
93% - 2231 votes
Yes, he's out of line
7% - 160 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.79
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.70
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
895.95
-1.9%
Palladium
1,229.46
-1.6%
Gold
1,908.55
+0.1%
Silver
22.58
-0.5%
Brent Crude
74.03
+2.4%
Top 40
69,608
+0.0%
All Share
74,893
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,219
+0.7%
Industrial 25
104,778
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,762
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

1h ago

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

10h ago

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo