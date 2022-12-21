1h ago

add bookmark

Health dept blames sabotage after Baragwanath Hospital suffers second incident of cable theft

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
Gallo Images/Alamy

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital suffered a second incident of cable theft this week, which compromised the cooling system.

The spokesperson for the health department, Motalatale Modiba, said nurses in theatres 15 and 16 reported disruptions with the water supply. An internal investigation pointed to cable theft. 

It came hours after the hospital reopened its ICU unit on Wednesday.

On Monday, patients were evacuated from the unit due to oxygen supply disruptions caused by cable theft.

READ | Cable thieves steal oxygen supply pipe at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Modiba said the incidents appeared to be attempts to sabotage the health system at the facility. 

"Given the nature of the incidents, there seems to be a deliberate attempt to destabilise the facility, thus endangering the lives of thousands of people who depend on the public health service," said Modiba.

He said the second incident was under investigation by Diepkloof SAPS.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko had previously called for cable thieves to face an additional charge of attempted murder for putting patients' lives at risk. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
baragwanath hospitalgautengjohannesburgcrime and courtshealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
48% - 3657 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 163 votes
It makes no difference
50% - 3788 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.19
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.78
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.24
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,817.49
-0.0%
Silver
24.05
-0.4%
Palladium
1,679.50
-3.4%
Platinum
1,003.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
79.99
+0.2%
Top 40
67,672
+1.1%
All Share
73,837
+1.1%
Resource 10
72,444
+2.4%
Industrial 25
90,508
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,767
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

15h ago

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo