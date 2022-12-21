Health dept blames sabotage after Baragwanath Hospital suffers second incident of cable theft

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital suffered a second incident of cable theft this week, which compromised the cooling system.

The spokesperson for the health department, Motalatale Modiba, said nurses in theatres 15 and 16 reported disruptions with the water supply. An internal investigation pointed to cable theft.

It came hours after the hospital reopened its ICU unit on Wednesday.

On Monday, patients were evacuated from the unit due to oxygen supply disruptions caused by cable theft.

Modiba said the incidents appeared to be attempts to sabotage the health system at the facility.

"Given the nature of the incidents, there seems to be a deliberate attempt to destabilise the facility, thus endangering the lives of thousands of people who depend on the public health service," said Modiba.

Video of Motalatale Modiba, GDoH Head of Communication UPDATE ON THE THEFT OF COPPER PIPE CHRIS HANI BARAGWANATH ACADEMIC HOSPITAL pic.twitter.com/IrJXqQNCRv — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) December 21, 2022

He said the second incident was under investigation by Diepkloof SAPS.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko had previously called for cable thieves to face an additional charge of attempted murder for putting patients' lives at risk.