Health minister 'concerned' as Covid-19 cases increase by 3 105 in one day

Riaan Grobler
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he was concerned about the recent rise in positive Covid-19 cases.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he was concerned about the recent rise in positive Covid-19 cases.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is concerned about the recent rise in positive Covid-19 cases.
  • In the past 24 hours, 3 105 new cases were reported.
  • Of the 88 fatalities since the last report, 67 were in the Eastern Cape. 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he was concerned about the recent rise in positive Covid-19 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 3 105 new cases had been reported.

This brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in South Africa to 762 763.

"We wish to highlight that we have breached the 3 000 mark for daily new cases. Of these new cases, more than half (54.4%) are from the Eastern Cape. We are also concerned that the positivity is at 12%, which is higher than what is ideal, i.e. 10% or less," Mkhize said on Friday night. 

Since the department's last report, 88 more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported: 67 in the Eastern Cape, 15 in the Free State, two in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and three in the Western Cape.

This brings the total to 20 759 deaths.

"We have noted that the number of new deaths being reported daily in the Eastern Cape is rising as well. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said. 

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 243 055, with 29 019 new tests conducted since the last report.

Recoveries now stand at 707 040, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.7%

