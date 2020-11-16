47m ago

Health minister to visit Eastern Cape, announce Covid-19 interventions

Nicole McCain
Health minister Zweli Mkhize will visit the Eastern Cape following cluster outbreaks in the province.
Daily Sun
The health minister will announce interventions to contain cluster outbreaks in the Eastern Cape this week.

In a briefing to media on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mhkize announced plans to visit the province this week following an increase of cases in areas of the Eastern Cape. The province recorded an increase of 6.9 new cases per 100 000 population, compared to the 3.3 national average.

The country's total number of cases has surpassed 750 000, with an increase of 1 842 cases bringing the total to 751 024. The country's death toll stands at 20 241.

In the Eastern Cape, one of the most hard hit areas is the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Some of the cluster outbreaks in this metro could be attributed to student parties, Mhkize said.

Healthcare facilities in the metro have come under pressure, and the provincial health department was working to find more beds at health facilities in the metro, said Eastern Cape health department acting superintendent general Sibongile Zulu.

Zulu added that new infrastructure projects in the metro had supplied 100 new beds, which would become operational on Monday. She added that 72 beds had been made ready at Livingstone Hospital in facilities created as part of the 2010 Soccer World Cup disaster management plan.

"There is a drive to recruit doctors and Doctors Without Borders will offer us support. Doctors will also be moved from quiet districts to the metro," Zulu said.

These interventions, along with those Mhkize planned to announce in the week, had the potential to prevent a second wave of infections.

"We can't say if the second wage has arrived. We're just seeing cluster activity. It depends on how we manage the situation in the Eastern Cape and other areas. If contained, the surge could peter out. If we don't manage it properly, [the outbreak] might start spreading. The activity is still quiet in a number of areas," he said.

The health minister emphasised the importance of the public continuing to use non-pharmaceutical interventions - such as social distancing, wearing masks and regularly sanitising hands - to prevent the spread of infection.

He added that while fatigue had set in, causing many South Africans to lapse in their preventative measures, the department had developed a social behaviour campaign aimed at addressing the "realities of the festive season".

