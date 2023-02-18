1h ago

Health Professions Council of SA calls Limpopo MEC to order over xenophobic rant - report

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
MEC Phophi Ramathuba.
  • The Health Professions Council of SA has called the Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to order.
  • This follows a controversial video of her telling a woman that migrants from Zimbabwe put "huge strain" on the provincial healthcare system.
  • The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi laid a complaint with the council against Ramathuba.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has called Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to order, according to a report, after a controversial video surfaced last year of her telling a woman that migrants from Zimbabwe put "huge strain" on the provincial healthcare system.

The video was taken in August 2022 during Ramathuba's visit to Bela Bela Hospital.

She told the woman that Zimbabweans put "huge strain" on the provincial health department when using healthcare services.

"You are killing my health system", she said, which led to a massive public outcry.  

READ |  'You are killing my health system': Limpopo MEC under fire over comments on Zimbabweans

In a report dated 9 February, the HPCSA stated that a caution and reprimand would be imposed on the MEC for the unprofessional behaviour, Daily Maverick reported.

The council's decision came after the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi laid a complaint with it. Ndlozi accused Ramathuba of violating the dignity and human rights of the woman, according to Sowetan Live.


