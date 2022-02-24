43m ago

Health regulations to end state of disaster 'hopefully' before NCCC by next week, says Phaahla

Jan Gerber
Health Minister Joe Phaahla Photo: Daily Sun
  • The health department is close to finalising regulations that could end the state of disaster.
  • It will "hopefully" be presented to the NCCC by next week, said Joe Phaahla.
  • Cyril Ramaphosa, in his SONA, said the state of disaster would be ended "soon".

Regulations that could end the national state of disaster could be placed before the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) by next week, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said.

He addressed the media, on behalf of the social cluster, in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) two weeks ago.

In his address, Ramaphosa said the national state of disaster would end "soon", without giving specific timelines.

"It is our intention, and my intention, to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the National Health Act and other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic," said Ramaphosa.

He said the government was ready to enter a "new phase" in its management of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Phaahla referred to Ramaphosa's statement. 

Phaahla said various departments were working on the way forward.

"The National Department of Health is leading in that regard. We are working on our health regulations, making sure we can have, you know, protection measures, through the National Health Act and its regulations to replace the state of disaster, the Disaster Management Act.

"We are almost at the tail-end to finalise this matter."

He said it will "hopefully" be reported to the NCCC by next week.

The minister said the regulations will involve:

  • the surveillance and the control of notifiable medical conditions;
  • public health measures in points of entry;
  • management of human remains; and
  • environmental health.

"This should be ready to present to the NCCC through the course of early next week," Phaahla said.


