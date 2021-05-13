Healthcare workers not vaccinated during Sisonke can register in Phase 1 - Gauteng health

The Gauteng health department says healthcare workers not vaccinated by the end of the Sisonke programme will have another opportunity under Phase 1.

On Thursday, hundreds of healthcare workers flocked to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital and Netcare Milpark Hospital to be vaccinated.

Many had been there since 05:00, while others had returned from the previous day.

"Health workers, who have not been vaccinated at the end of the Sisonke programme, will get the opportunity to receive the vaccine under Phase 1b vaccine rollout, which is commencing next week," said the department.

The remaining vaccines, said the department, would only cater for people already issued with vaccination vouchers.

"The South African Medical Research Council is working closely with the government to ensure a smooth handover as the Sisonke programme is ending this week.

"All vaccination sites currently being used for the Sisonke study programme will only be able to assist health personnel in possession of a voucher," it said.

The department also called for calm.

