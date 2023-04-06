Hearing into ex-Bosasa COO Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial set down for next week

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will hear two applications against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi next week.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will hear two applications concerning former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial.

The inquiries will take place from 11 to 19 April.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said they were based on two sections of the Criminal Procedures Act.

Agrizzi is criminally charged with corruption and fraud relating to tenders awarded illegally to the defunct Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services.

The contracts were awarded between 2004 and 2007.

Agrizzi has been a no-show in court appearances for two years due to ill health.

Seboka said one of the applications would assess whether Agrizzi's absence led to unreasonable delays in the proceedings.

They are:

The first application, in terms of Section 67 (2) b of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), states that "if an accused satisfies the court that his failure was not due to a fault on his part, the provisional cancellation of the bail and the provisional forfeiture of the bail money shall lapse".

The second application relates to unreasonable delay. It is in terms of Section 342A of the CPA. (1) "A court before which criminal proceedings are pending shall investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings which appears to the court to be unreasonable and which could cause substantial prejudice to the prosecution, the accused or his or her legal advisor, the State or a witness."

Agrizzi testified against prominent politicians and Bosasa executives as a witness at the State Capture Inquiry in 2020.

Last month, News24 reported a three-day hearing into his fitness to stand trial had been postponed indefinitely due to time constraints.

He missed the first day of the inquiry and appeared the following day virtually from a bed receiving oxygen. A nurse was seated by his side.

Agrizzi suffered a heart attack in 2020 after spending a night in prison. He was rushed to a public hospital and later transferred to a private hospital after his condition worsened.



