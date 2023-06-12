Hearing set for lawyer who 'misappropriated' funds of another attorney

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has set down a hearing against a lawyer who "misappropriated" the funds of Fawzia Bacus, another attorney, during the administration of a property.

The Legal Practice Council is using the matter in its bid to remove Pranil Rajcoomar from of the roll of legal practitioners in the country.

The court has dismissed Rajcoomar’s claims that the LPC has no authority to act on the conflict between him and Bacus.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled in favour of the Legal Practice Council (LPC), which seeks to strike a “dishonest” lawyer from the roll of legal practitioners.



According to the ruling penned by Acting Judge Gounden, with Judge E Bezuidenhout concurring, Pranil Rajcoomar allegedly misappropriated funds meant to go towards the home of the mother of Fawzia Bacus, another attorney.

Bacus filed a complaint with the LPC against Rajcoomar in 2016 after receiving a notice from a bank that it would repossess her mother’s home due to non-payment of money owed to the bond.

Bacus then reported Rajcoomar to the LPC because she had tasked him with collecting rent on behalf of her mother’s property, and to settle all expenses related to the house, but he appeared to have absconded.

At the time of making a deal with Rajcoomar in 2009, Bacus was working at the Verulam Justice Centre.

Gounden said:

Ms Fawzia Bacus relocated to the Western Cape and her sister, who lived in Durban, continued to deal with the first respondent [Rajcoomar].

“It was at this stage that the sister raised a query with the first respondent’s office as she was not receiving the monthly statements of accounts.”

According to Gounden's ruling, Rajcoomar was “evasive” to communication attempts by Bacus’ sister, which led to the sister reporting the matter to Bacus.

“Ms Fawzia Bacus attempted unsuccessfully to contact the first respondent by making numerous telephone calls and leaving several messages,” said Gounden.

This prompted Bacus to make alternative arrangements to settle debt with the bank while she tried other means to recover money due to her family by Rajcoomar.

“This led to unnecessary stress and trauma for the Bacus family. All these issues were indicative of misappropriation of trust monies and unprofessional conduct,” said Gounden.

Opposition to LPC

Rajcoomar raised several objections with LPC’s application.

In his list of complaints, Rajcoomar claimed that the LPC had no right to act against him.

He also alleged that the council’s chairperson who deposed an affidavit on the matter had no personal knowledge of the quarrel between him and Bacus.

But these were dismissed by the court.

Gounden said the LPC was established in terms of section 4 of the Legal Practice Act and “exercises jurisdiction over all practitioners as contemplated in terms of the Act”.

He also said that the chairperson of the LPC did not need to have first-hand knowledge and experience of the tension between Rajcoomar and Bacus.

Gounden said:

The affidavit in support of the application is deposed to by Ms Matolo-Dlepu, who is the chairperson of the applicant [LPC], and who states that the facts contained in the affidavit, ‘where otherwise stated, or the context indicates the contrary, are within her personal knowledge and belief and are true and correct’ and that the matter in its entirety was discussed comprehensively at the applicant’s council meeting, as such she acquired the knowledge to depose to the affidavit.

In his ruling, Gounden referred the matter for a hearing where oral evidence can be given.

He said the hearing will establish “whether there was any dishonesty or unworthy conduct on the part of the first respondent in the administration of Ms Sheriffa Bacus’s property”, among other issues.



