8h ago

Share

Hearing set for lawyer who 'misappropriated' funds of another attorney

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
Mlungisi Louw/Gallo Images/Volksblad
  • The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has set down a hearing against a lawyer who "misappropriated" the funds of Fawzia Bacus, another attorney, during the administration of a property.
  • The Legal Practice Council is using the matter in its bid to remove Pranil Rajcoomar from of the roll of legal practitioners in the country.
  • The court has dismissed Rajcoomar’s claims that the LPC has no authority to act on the conflict between him and Bacus.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled in favour of the Legal Practice Council (LPC), which seeks to strike a “dishonest” lawyer from the roll of legal practitioners.

According to the ruling penned by Acting Judge Gounden, with Judge E Bezuidenhout concurring, Pranil Rajcoomar allegedly misappropriated funds meant to go towards the home of the mother of Fawzia Bacus, another attorney.

Bacus filed a complaint with the LPC against Rajcoomar in 2016 after receiving a notice from a bank that it would repossess her mother’s home due to non-payment of money owed to the bond.

Bacus then reported Rajcoomar to the LPC because she had tasked him with collecting rent on behalf of her mother’s property, and to settle all expenses related to the house, but he appeared to have absconded.

At the time of making a deal with Rajcoomar in 2009, Bacus was working at the Verulam Justice Centre.

Gounden said:

Ms Fawzia Bacus relocated to the Western Cape and her sister, who lived in Durban, continued to deal with the first respondent [Rajcoomar].

“It was at this stage that the sister raised a query with the first respondent’s office as she was not receiving the monthly statements of accounts.”

According to Gounden's ruling, Rajcoomar was “evasive” to communication attempts by Bacus’ sister, which led to the sister reporting the matter to Bacus.

“Ms Fawzia Bacus attempted unsuccessfully to contact the first respondent by making numerous telephone calls and leaving several messages,” said Gounden.

ALSO READ | Disbarred Cape Town attorney sentenced to effective 10 years for fraud, money laundering

This prompted Bacus to make alternative arrangements to settle debt with the bank while she tried other means to recover money due to her family by Rajcoomar.

“This led to unnecessary stress and trauma for the Bacus family. All these issues were indicative of misappropriation of trust monies and unprofessional conduct,” said Gounden.

Opposition to LPC

Rajcoomar raised several objections with LPC’s application.

In his list of complaints, Rajcoomar claimed that the LPC had no right to act against him.

He also alleged that the council’s chairperson who deposed an affidavit on the matter had no personal knowledge of the quarrel between him and Bacus.

But these were dismissed by the court.

Gounden said the LPC was established in terms of section 4 of the Legal Practice Act and “exercises jurisdiction over all practitioners as contemplated in terms of the Act”.

He also said that the chairperson of the LPC did not need to have first-hand knowledge and experience of the tension between Rajcoomar and Bacus.

Gounden said:

The affidavit in support of the application is deposed to by Ms Matolo-Dlepu, who is the chairperson of the applicant [LPC], and who states that the facts contained in the affidavit, ‘where otherwise stated, or the context indicates the contrary, are within her personal knowledge and belief and are true and correct’ and that the matter in its entirety was discussed comprehensively at the applicant’s council meeting, as such she acquired the knowledge to depose to the affidavit.

In his ruling, Gounden referred the matter for a hearing where oral evidence can be given.

He said the hearing will establish “whether there was any dishonesty or unworthy conduct on the part of the first respondent in the administration of Ms Sheriffa Bacus’s property”, among other issues.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pranil rajcoomarpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcrime and courtsfraud
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Does your home insurance cover you for earthquake damage?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we are protected
42% - 99 votes
No, but this was a wakeup call
20% - 47 votes
I can't afford home insurance
37% - 87 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.59
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.38
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.03
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,002.19
-0.3%
Palladium
1,325.66
+0.9%
Gold
1,965.65
+0.2%
Silver
24.28
-0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,463
-0.2%
All Share
76,754
-0.2%
Resource 10
67,599
-1.2%
Industrial 25
103,649
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,701
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo