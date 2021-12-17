Hearing told how SABC newsroom was accused of being used to fight commercial battle

The parties in the Phathiswa Magopeni disciplinary hearing failed to reach a settlement.

Magopeni is facing a disciplinary hearing after the SABC flighted a show that was interdicted.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After unsuccessfully trying to find an amicable solution, the disciplinary hearing against the SABC's head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, went ahead in Sandton on Friday.

The first witness to the stand was the SABC's group executive for legal and governance, Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

He told the hearing, chaired by advocate Nazir Cassim, that he received a letter from the company featured in an episode that Special Assignment was working on.

The concern from the aggrieved company, he said, was that the newsroom was being used to fight a commercial battle.

Magopeni is facing charges of airing an interdicted episode of Special Assignment and, as such, bringing the name of the public broadcaster into disrepute as well as a failure to perform her duties.

READ | Hlaudi Motsoeneng ordered to pay SABC R11.5m

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Vanara said another issue of concern was the credibility of the source the journalists used for their story.

Addressing Vanara, Cassim said: "Somewhere I read that the source retracted his statement under oath and later said that he was under gunpoint."

Vanara said, on the night the Special Assignment episode was played, he received a phone call from the aggrieved company's lawyers.

He tried to call Magopeni to find out what happened. When he couldn't get hold of her, he texted her.

Apologised



Vanara said, after the episode was aired in error, the SABC apologised to the company.

Magopeni's lawyer, Kameshan Moodley, said the code that identified the programme was changed.

Facebook Facebook/Netwerk24

Merlin Naicker, the group executive for video entertainment, said he was asked to oversee the investigation as to how the programme was aired.



He said when his department was interdicted from airing a show, they purged it from the system immediately. Naicker said because the programme fell under news, it was not up to him to remove it.

He said his investigation found that the news department sometimes changed programme codes, leading to duplications.

He said on 5 October, when the episode was first supposed to be aired, they were given an alternative episode to play.



On 26 October, the episode was played because it was on the schedule.

Naicker testified that he received a hostile message from Magopeni after his investigation.

In the text message, Magopeni was aggrieved about being implicated in the airing of the episode.



Naicker said he didn't investigate people, but the incident.

"I didn't reference people. When the WhatsApp came to me, it was cold."