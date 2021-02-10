1h ago

add bookmark

Heartbreak as 4 boys killed after sand dune collapsed while they were playing on it - reports

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Construction workers secure the place where four boys died.
Construction workers secure the place where four boys died.
Anele Mfazwe
  • Four families have been left grieving after the death of four boys in Nyanga.
  • The children were killed when a sand dune collapsed while they were playing on it.
  • The deaths have also sparked a hot debate over the lack of safe facilities in the community.

The deaths of four children, killed when a sand dune they were playing on collapsed, have left their families devastated, according to reports.

Four boys, aged 11 to 13, fell into a hole near the N2 at the Borcherds Quarry Road intersection in Cape Town on Monday afternoon. Just after 18:00, the bodies of two boys were retrieved. A third body was recovered at 21:00 on Monday and the fourth at 02:21 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the children were identified by their families as Iva Kalikopu, 13, Nqabayethu Mlaza, 12, Axolile Mambangula, 11, and Azola Quweni, 13.

READ | Cele concedes treated pensioners harsher than beach protesters in Cape Town

The four mothers, Landelwa Mlaza, Fundiswa Kalikopu, Thuliswa Mambangula and Nonkoliseko Quweni "clung to each other for comfort" as search operations were underway, according to the Daily Voice.

Relatives told IOL the families had been left heartbroken, with some struggling to accept the loss.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez extended condolences to the affected families, saying social workers would offer support and assistance to the families and neighbours "who have been left deeply traumatised by this heartbreaking incident".

"I would like to thank everyone who assisted at the scene and who were actively involved in the search and all relevant stakeholders who are assisting the community at this difficult time," Fernandez said.

Tragedy

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato described the incident as a tragedy when he extended his condolences to the families, saying the incident "reminds us of the uncertainty of life".

However, adding to the families' grief is a Daily Voice report that Plato said the children should have been playing at facilities such as parks and sports fields.

Asked for clarity, City of Cape Town mayoral media officer Lyndon Khan said: "As quoted in the article, Mayor Dan Plato said there are sports fields nearby that could be used for recreation purposes."

Ward councillor Khaya Yozi told News24 there were not nearly enough facilities to accommodate the thousands of children in the community and that local sports fields were closed because of Covid-19 regulations.

Plato's reported response has garnered public outcry, with many saying it shows little understanding of the safety dynamics in the community.

The EFF took Plato to task.

"We are disgusted by the cold response from… Plato, who commented that there are enough play parks in Nyanga and that these children should not have been playing there in the first place," the EFF statement read.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 534 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 677 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3312 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
20.30
(+0.14)
ZAR/EUR
17.78
(+0.31)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.46)
Gold
1845.96
(+0.55)
Silver
27.36
(+0.64)
Platinum
1228.01
(+4.67)
Brent Crude
61.25
(+0.88)
Palladium
2380.99
(+3.26)
All Share
66038.56
(+1.34)
Top 40
60537.60
(+1.46)
Financial 15
12427.36
(-0.18)
Industrial 25
88344.87
(+0.46)
Resource 10
64377.41
(+3.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo