Heartbreak as one of the Tafelsig quadruplets dies

A Mitchells Plain couple is heartbroken after one of their quadruplets died.

The baby boy died a week after he was born.

The mother, Berenice Jacobs, said a memorial service would be held on Sunday together with a mass baby shower for the couple's remaining three baby girls.

A Tafelsig mother who gave birth to quadruplets two days before her 36th birthday has been left heartbroken after one of them died.

Parents Berenice Jacobs and Melvyn Loots said they felt "numb" when Groote Schuur Hospital phoned them on Thursday evening to let them know one of the babies did not make it.

"The hospital said they tried everything to save the little boy, but tragically he did not make it," a heartbroken Jacobs said.

She added when she visited the babies in hospital the day her baby boy died, he was struggling to breathe.

"I'm so very sad. When I last saw my babies, they were fine. I saw my boy on Wednesday afternoon, but he had lots of pipes in his little body and he couldn't breathe properly," Jacobs told News24.

"His breathing started slowing down more and more, eventually he just gave in."

The couple said their boy, Cole Alwyn Loots, died of natural causes and would be "dearly missed" by everyone who had been waiting in anticipation for the babies to come home.

Loots said he was devastated by the loss as he never got to see or hold Cole.

"My heart is sore because I never got to see him or spend any time with him. All I saw of Cole is the pictures my wife took of him," he added.

According to the parents the hospital advised them they would take care of the funeral arrangements since they were both unemployed.

"It's a very sad day for us, we didn't think we'd have to say goodbye to one of the babies so soon. Right now, we are very glad the girls are doing well and gaining strength, day by day," Jacobs said.

She added she was going to be taking some time out before going back to the hospital to check on her babies next week.

"This was all part of God's plan, only he knows why he took Cole so young. The staff at the hospital said that it looked like the third girl, who was the smallest, is putting up a fight.

"Cole was the biggest out of the lot but at the end of the day Cole was the one who ended up not making it," Jacobs said tearfully.

The couple said a memorial service would be held for little Cole on the same day a mass baby shower was planned for the quadruplets at their Tafelsig home.

Asked for comment, Groote Schuur Hospital said it was instructed by the parents not to give out more information.

Meanwhile, a Khayelitsha mom, who gave birth to quadruplets in 2018, suffered the same fate after one of her babies died a year after being born.

Inganati Mafenuka, 25, said she had given birth to two girls and two boys via C-section at the time.

"Sadly, one of my sons passed away on 1st August 2019 from natural causes. His passing is something that I'm still learning to come to terms with. It was hard at first but I'm slowly learning to live with it," she told News24.

Mafenuka said now that her babies have turned three, they would be attending preschool next year, which was a milestone she was looking forward to as she navigated her way through parenting.

"Every year on my kid's birthday, we go to the cemetery in Eerste River to go celebrate their birthdays with their brother, it is a very special occasion for us," she added.

The mom of three said she had completed her studies in information technology and was now scouting for a job.

"My babies are doing great, and I just want to provide and give them the best in life as any parent would. We are very thankful that even during the pandemic we can spend time with each other daily," said Mafenuka.