'Heartbreaking and disappointing': Cape Town parents upset after daughter's murder case delayed again

Lisalee Solomons
Denecke Presence.
Denecke Presence.
Supplied
  • The case against murder accused Geraldo Solomons was postponed once again.
  • He is accused of murdering 10-year-old Denecke Presence in Macassar. 
  • The girl's father says he is disappointed about the ongoing delays.

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who was murdered and dumped in a canal in Macassar near Somerset West say the ongoing delays in the court case are contributing to their suffering.

Denecke Presence was found dead on Sunday 12 March, a day after she was reported missing by her family.

A massive search by the police, the family and residents ended in heartbreak when her body was discovered.

Geraldo Solomons, who rented a room in his house to the family, was subsequently arrested for the little girl's murder. 

Speaking after Solomons' appearance in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on Thursday, Denecke's father, Dirky, said he felt as if the case was going nowhere. 

He said:

The court again postponed the case for further evidence after that man already said he didn't want bail. So for me, it feels as if this case is going nowhere, and we are not getting any justice.

Dirky said he couldn't understand why the case had been postponed for further investigation. He said he didn't know what other evidence they could possibly be looking for, because Solomons was the last person seen with Denecke on the day she disappeared. 

"What more evidence are they looking for? Every time we have been coming to court since he was locked up, we've been told by the magistrate that the case is postponed. It is heartbreaking and disappointing because we want justice to be served, and for him to be locked away for life."

Community activist Waseemah Flaendorp said the accused had made no eye contact when he entered the court room. 

She said:

He kept looking down. He has previously said he doesn't want bail and is still standing by that decision. I think he knows that should he be out on bail, the community will turn on him, and attack him because he killed an innocent little girl for no reason.

Flaendorp added that people were very angry about Denecke's senseless death.

"He took a little girl's life, and for what? We as the community are very upset that this matter has again been postponed. It really feels like we are getting nowhere with this case," she said. 

"This man robbed Denecke of her life. He is still breathing while she's dead. I can only imagine how heartbreaking it must be for the parents to sit in court every time to see this man."

The case has been postponed to 29 June. 

The National Prosecuting Authority was approached for comment. It will be added once received. 


