Food, school clothes: here's how you can help News24 help the people of Masiphumelele

News24 and Gift of the Givers are calling for donations to help those affected by an informal settlement fire in Cape Town.

More than 400 people have been displaced by the blaze that ripped through Masiphumelele informal settlement.

The fire claimed the life of one person and destroyed 120 dwellings.

News24 and Gift of the Givers have launched a blitz operation to help the more than 400 people of Masiphumelele who have been displaced by a blaze that ripped through the informal settlement, between Kommetjie and Noordhoek in Cape Town, during the early hours of Monday.

And we need your help!

Schools, companies and individuals in the greater Cape Town are called on to donate food, clothes and toiletries to those in need. We will deliver the goods to Masiphumelele and credit your contributions on News24.

The blaze claimed the life of one person and destroyed 120 dwellings. Two people were taken to hospital.



The 430 people who were left without homes, clothes and food are being supported by humanitarian organisations, such as the Gift of the Givers Foundation. While the priority has been to provide the victims with warm meals, water, blankets and basic necessities, much more needs to be done to help them recover.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman described the aftermath of the fire as "heartbreaking" and added that people were "standing patiently and waiting for toiletry packs and hot meals" in long queues.

News24 and Gift of the Givers are calling for donations, including: building material;



cement for decent flooring;

mattresses and blankets;

non-perishable foods, such as peanut butter, cans of soup, fruit, vegetables, stew, fish, cooking oil, pasta, rice, long-life milk, oatmeal, salt, spices, stock cubes, tea, coffee and sugar.

toiletries;

sanitary pads;

nappies;

detergents;

bottled water;

school uniforms;

stationery;

clothing; and

towels and linen.

These items can be dropped off at the Media24 building at 40 Heerengracht Street, Cape Town. Clearly marked yellow donation bins will be in the foyer of the building. For more information, email Lynn Reizenberg at lynn.reizenberg@24.com.

Monetary donations can also be made directly to the Gift of the Givers Foundation.



Gift of the Givers donation details: For bulk item contributions, contact the toll-free line on 0800 786 911.

Cash contributions can be made to Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref Masi Fire.

Please send a deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org to request a Section 18A tax certificate.





