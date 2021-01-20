Heated argument over jumping queue leaves one dead, two injured in KwaZulu-Natal

An argument over two men who allegedly jumped a queue at a business in Isipingo in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday led to a shooting which left one person dead and two injured.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, a group of people were standing in a queue outside the business premises on Old Main Road at around 08:00 when the argument broke out.

"The suspect produced his firearm and fired shots, wounding two people. The suspect fled the scene toward the corner of Inwabi and Gokul roads, where he was approached by another man who tried to stop him. He shot the victim, believed to be in his 30s, in the chest. [The victim] was declared dead at the scene."

Gwala said community members gathered and assaulted the suspect. With the assistance of a security company, the suspect was apprehended and taken to the police. His firearm was seized.

The 45-year-old suspect was taken to hospital and is under police guard. Charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.

