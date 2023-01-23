53m ago

add bookmark

Heatwave, load shedding blamed for Joburg's latest water woes

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People fill up buckets of water.
People fill up buckets of water.
Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
  • Johannesburg could again see water outages because of a heatwave.
  • Joburg Water warned the water systems were "severely strained".
  • The bulk water supplier asked residents to use water only for critical purposes. 

Johannesburg Water warned residents the sustainability of its water supply was only dependent on water usage during the day.

This was after the bulk water supplier informed residents at the weekend that its water systems were "severely strained". 

The Hursthill system was especially vulnerable, and some high-lying areas might not have water.

The entity has since asked its customers to use water for critical needs only. 

In a message at the weekend, Joburg Water said its infrastructure was faced with challenges, including an increase in water demand due to the heatwave and load shedding.

On Monday, it reported minor improvements in water levels. 

READ | Water 'wars': Thirsty Free State residents torch municipal building, demand water

The entity described the water situation as follows:

  • Honeydew systems: Levels remain low at the reservoir, and the tower is stable;
  • Parktown 2 reservoir: Reservoir is stable;
  • Helderkruin systems: Low levels are noted at the reservoir. The tower levels have improved, and the system is stable at this time;
  • Linden systems: Linden reservoir is low, but stable. Linden tower is low;
  • Hursthill reservoirs: Both systems remain extremely low. Hursthill 2 reservoir is critically low. Customers in higher-lying areas will experience no water or poor pressure;
  • Brixton systems: The Brixton reservoir levels are low. The tower is stable, but dependent on fluctuating reservoir levels;
  • Horison Tower: The tower is stable; and
  • Load shedding is impacting on pumping into Quellerina and Northcliff towers. Pumps will resume at the end of the load shedding.

Joburg Water said it had noticed high water usage in the following areas:

  • Joburg South;
  • Joburg central;
  • Midrand;
  • Sandton;
  • Hamburg and Randburg;
  • Commando system (Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby);
  • Helderkruin;
  • Honeydew; and
  • Parktown

The entity reminded residents that Johannesburg was in a Level 1 water restriction, which had been in place since September and would continue until the cooler weather at the end of March.

Level 1 restrictions prohibit using a hosepipe or potable water to water gardens, fill swimming pools, wash cars and clean driveways etc. between 06:00 and 18:00. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | Eskom and load shedding news as it happens

High temperatures, in most of the country since the second week of January, have been especially severe in the Northern Cape.

Johannesburg suffered severe water restrictions last year after Rand Water, which purifies water from the Vaal Integrated System and sells it to Joburg Water, throttled its water supply in October. 

At the time, Rand Water said the heatwave had led to higher consumption, and the entity could not keep up with the demand. 

The restriction resulted in significant outages, sometimes for days, in high-lying areas.

Experts, however, said the issue was old and ageing infrastructure, which needed to be updated and could not keep up with the growing population's demand. 

The effect of load shedding on the pump stations worsened the situation. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburggautengjohannesburgservice deliveryweatherload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 1793 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 501 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 1688 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.19
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.27
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.67
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.07
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,038.63
-0.4%
Palladium
1,716.27
-0.8%
Gold
1,921.85
-0.4%
Silver
23.26
-2.8%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
74,024
+1.1%
All Share
80,129
+1.1%
Resource 10
79,089
+1.1%
Industrial 25
101,334
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,243
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Raising the barre: On pointe Cape Flats dancer lands New York scholarship

7h ago

Raising the barre: On pointe Cape Flats dancer lands New York scholarship
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Chord in the act: 9-year-old pianist signs collab deal after wowing shoppers in...

12h ago

Chord in the act: 9-year-old pianist signs collab deal after wowing shoppers in Cape Town mall
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo