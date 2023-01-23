4m ago

add bookmark

Heatwave persists in Gauteng, KZN but wet weather for other provinces

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will have to endure hot conditions a little longer.
Residents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will have to endure hot conditions a little longer.
Getty/ SEAN GLADWELL
  • Residents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will have to endure hot conditions a little longer as heatwaves in those provinces continue until Tuesday.
  • The SA Weather Service will send out another alert if it is predicted that the hot weather will persist for even longer.
  • Other parts of the country, however, are expected to experience a wet week.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal residents are expected to feel the heat a little longer as heatwaves in those parts of the country will persist until Tuesday, according to the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

"We currently have heatwave conditions in the KwaZulu-Natal province and Gauteng up until Tuesday. 

"We will monitor the situation as to how the temperatures are looking for today [Monday] and tomorrow [Tuesday], and should there be a need for us to extend the heatwave [warning], then we will do so, and we will send out another alert," forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said.

Other parts of the country, however, can expect wet weather this week.

READ | Heat wave claims lives of 5 people in Northern Cape

Maliage said parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Eastern Cape, Free State and Western Cape would experience isolated showers on Monday. Showers are expected over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga in the afternoon. 

She said:

There will be isolated thunderstorms over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West, the Eastern Cape, the western parts of the Free State, and the extreme eastern parts of the Western Cape.

She added that a cold front in the early hours of the Tuesday would bring showers and rain along the coastal areas of the Western Cape, which will later spread to the South Coast.

In the afternoon, parts of the Free State, North West, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will experience isolated thunderstorms. 

According to Maliage, rainfall will move slightly eastwards on Wednesday, resulting in isolated thunderstorms over the central parts of the country. 

She said the wet conditions would persist throughout the week.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengkwazulu-natalheatstrokeheatwaveweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 1675 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 478 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 1569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.21
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.66
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.99
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
1,036.34
-0.6%
Palladium
1,719.44
-0.7%
Gold
1,924.45
-0.3%
Silver
23.67
-1.1%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
74,020
+1.1%
All Share
80,129
+1.1%
Resource 10
79,399
+1.5%
Industrial 25
101,087
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,256
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Raising the barre: On pointe Cape Flats dancer lands New York scholarship

2h ago

Raising the barre: On pointe Cape Flats dancer lands New York scholarship
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Chord in the act: 9-year-old pianist signs collab deal after wowing shoppers in...

7h ago

Chord in the act: 9-year-old pianist signs collab deal after wowing shoppers in Cape Town mall
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo