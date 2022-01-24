2h ago

Heatwave to hit Gauteng, Free State next, but won't be as hot as Western Cape - weather service

Nicole McCain
  • Inland provinces are likely to experience hot temperatures this week.
  • However, temperatures are not likely to reach the highs recorded in the Western Cape over the weekend.
  • Gauteng and the Free State will be most affected, with maximums of 35 degrees forecast for some areas.

After soaring temperatures across the Western Cape over the weekend, inland residents can expect to see the thermometer climb in their regions later this week.

The Western Cape recorded temperatures of 42 and 43 degrees in some parts of the province over the weekend as a heatwave descended, said South African Weather Service forecaster Bransdu Bulo.

Temperatures soared from Saturday, driven by a high-pressure system and offshore surface flow.

READ | Your weather: Hot conditions persist on Monday, heatwave warning for parts of Western Cape

On Monday, the province was still in the grips of a heatwave, with warnings issued for the western parts of Namakwa, the eastern parts of the Garden Route and the Witzenberg municipality. Extremely high fire danger conditions had also been forecast for places in the Central Karoo.

The province was expected to start seeing cooler weather from Tuesday.

However, the hot weather conditions were likely to shift to the eastern and central areas of the country, said Balu. However, inland residents were not likely to see the scorching hot days experienced on the coast.

"We'll see high temperatures in the eastern and central areas of the country, but they won't be nearly as hot as recorded in the Western Cape," said Balu.

Maximum temperatures were expected to reach around 35 degrees in parts of Gauteng and the Free State, with the warmer conditions settling in from Wednesday and into the weekend.

