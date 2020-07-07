15m ago

Heavily armed gang ambushes cash van on Eastern Cape highway

Malibongwe Dayimani
Cash van.
Cash van.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • An unknown number of suspects ambushed a cash van on the R63 and blew it open with explosives.
  • A motorist was hit by a stray bullet and taken to hospital after the gang opened fire at the cash truck.
  • Police are appealing to the public to help trace the suspects.

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed gang that bombed a G4S cash truck and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

A motorist was hit by a stray bullet and wounded when the gang opened fire to stop the truck, said national police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

The cash-in-transit heist took place on the R63 road outside Middledrift in the Eastern Cape on Monday, Muridili said.

WATCH | Residents scramble for money following cash-in-transit bombing

"The incident occurred between 19:00 and 19:30. It is reported that a motorist was shot and wounded by a stray bullet during the shooting. She was taken to hospital for medical attention. The woman was slightly injured so she is reported to be okay," said Muridili.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding the heist to call the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send a tip-off on the MySAPS App.

Muridili said: "It is alleged that a security truck was travelling from Alice towards Dimbaza/Chungwa direction when suspects in a bakkie started shooting at it until it came to a halt. It is further alleged that the suspects used explosives to bomb the truck. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money."

