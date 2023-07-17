Heavily armed men tie up security guards, shoot cop in attempt to access Pretoria police building

Gauteng police are on the hunt for heavily armed men who attempted to enter a police building in Pretoria on Sunday night and shot a police officer.

It is believed that there were 12 gunmen.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe did not disclose what was kept at the building but said the assailants tied up security guards and tried to access the building.

However, police officers working at the building stopped the men, leading to a shootout in which a police officer was wounded.

"The 12 suspects are believed to be using a white Ford Ranger bakkie. The motive for the attack on the police building is under investigation. Nothing was taken from the building," Mathe said.

It has been alleged that the suspects were all wearing police uniforms and carrying AK47s when they attacked the building and tried to break into its armoury.

However, Mathe said this was not true. She said the suspects never entered the building because the police stopped them.

"The investigation is unfolding; please give the detectives space to do their work," she said.



