Heavy-handed Cape Town needs a different way to deal with taxis, opposition parties say

Marvin Charles
  • Angry taxi drivers turned on City of Cape Town law enforcement authorities.
  • The standoff is over new by-laws promulgated in 2022 by the Western Cape government.
  • Political parties have lashed out at the City, saying it was targeting the working class.  

Cape Town's safety and security head, JP Smith, on Wednesday vowed to continue clamping down on minibus taxis falling foul of the City’s updated traffic by-laws.

The violent standoff occurred when law enforcement authorities carried out an impounding operation on Tuesday. Taxi operators blocked streets, preventing MyCiTi buses and other vehicles from exiting parts of the central business district.

Metro police and SAPS then used stun grenades to disperse the taxi drivers.

A video of an incident during the impounding operation went viral on social media. It showed heavily armed law enforcement officers using excessive force to pull drivers out of their vehicles, while some were seen throwing drivers to the ground and causing damage to vehicles.

Smith admitted to News24 that the violent clashes between officials and taxi drivers could have been avoided. 

 "The only reason there was this escalation was because those drivers attacked our officials. This cannot be allowed, and no one is above the law," he said.

Smith also said that the issuing of fines to taxi drivers had proven to be pointless.

He added: 

We are going to now change our approach. Our jobs are to stop the carnage on the roads, and the impounding of minibus taxis has proven to be more effective.

Meanwhile, political parties have condemned the City's heavy-handedness and cautioned that a taxi shutdown would leave ordinary commuters stranded.

The ANC wants Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to probe the City's actions. The ANC's Western Cape secretary Neville Delport said responding with violence instead of constructive dialogue was reminiscent of the apartheid government.

He said the incident should encourage political parties to oppose the DA's push to devolve powers of certain functional areas, including policing, to improve service delivery in the Western Cape.  

The EFF was of the view that the taxi industry suffered victimisation from the City.

"The EFF stands strongly opposed to the harsh and newly enacted by-laws that empower officers to impound a taxi instead of issuing a fine," it said.

GOOD councillor Jonathan Cupido said tension between taxi drivers and law enforcement had been simmering since the introduction of the City’s new by-laws.

The by-laws, which were in discussion since 2021 and promulgated in 2022, allow law enforcement authorities to impound vehicles for several offences, including unroadworthiness.

"[I]t is clear the taxi industry does not feel they were engaged fully prior to the implementation of the City’s by-laws," Cupido said.

ACDP provincial leader Ferlon Christians said while taxi drivers were not above the law, the party did not condone the brutality of law enforcement.

"We, as the ACDP, call on JP Smith and the provincial MEC to intervene and look at how this situation can be resolved. The last thing we need is a taxi shutdown where our commuters will be stranded," he said.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport also condemned the actions of the metro police officers.

"This is an unfortunate incident and those responsible for these actions should be held to account in the same way SAPS assigned to the deputy president are," said the committee's chairperson Mina Lesoma.

"Law enforcement should avoid a situation where they present to the public opinion as unaccountable rogues and as opponents of the taxi industry," she said.

A stand-off between Cape Town traffic officials and taxi drivers led to clashes in the CBD on Tuesday.
Bertram Malgas/News24

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the law enforcement officers acted like gangsters.  

"We are yet to hear the City of Cape Town condemn these acts of criminality by their own officers," he said.

According to Hermanus, 488 taxi operators have had their vehicles repossessed in the last 12 months as a result of impoundments. He also took a swipe at Smith.

Hermanus said:

He is consumed with his own sense of power and privilege and a deep-seated hatred for the taxi industry, which he often brands as thugs, mafia, criminals.

Santaco is set to convene a meeting with all the primary taxi associations to come up with a plan of action.

"We will continue to voice and demonstrate our unhappiness with the approach that the City of Cape Town has taken in dealing with the industry," Hermanus added.

