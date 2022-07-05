Heavy police presence in Gauteng suburb after 2 women killed, man torched

Two women were killed and one injured after a night out in Tarlton, Gauteng.

Community members found two women dead in the street, while the third is recovering in hospital.

The attacks led to violent protests and the torching of a man believed to be behind the killings.

A night out on the town turned tragic when three young women were attacked in Tarlton, in the west of Johannesburg.

Two of the women were killed, and one was injured.

Masabata Phiri, 22, and Angie Mafatshe, 17, were killed on Sunday morning.

Basetsana Mazibuko is recovering from her wounds at the Paardekraal Hospital.

Phiri, who had gone out to celebrate her 22nd birthday, was stabbed and found dead three houses from her home in the Matshelapata informal settlement.

Mafatshe was stabbed and allegedly raped. She was with Mazibuko when they were attacked.

READ | Enyobeni tavern was 'built illegally' - and had violated trading hours, municipality says

They had been walking from a local tavern when they were attacked. The attacks on the young women led to protests in the farming community from Sunday until Monday.



Residents blocked the R24 and threw stones at passing cars.

On Tuesday, there was a heavy police presence in the area. Several police nyalas were parked on the sports grounds.

Groups of community members were gathered in the streets.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said one man accused of attacking the women was burnt to death by the community.

"The police are still monitoring the tense situation."

She said a case of public violence and murder was being investigated.

A community leader, Sello Xontani, said: "In my over 55 years in this community, I have never seen something like this. We only see these things on TV. Those girls were killed in a brutal way."

Xontani said Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the area on Tuesday.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



