Heavy police presence outside Joburg court ahead of appearance of Rosettenville 10

Suspects in the Rosettenville shooting are due to appear in court on Wednesday.

They are from Zimbabwe, KwaZulu-Natal and Botswana.

The law enforcement officers wounded in the incident are recovering in hospital.

Heavily armed police officers gathered at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday ahead of the appearance of the 10 suspects arrested following a deadly shooting in Rosettenville this week.



Officers in uniform and civilian clothes were inside court, with some parked outside the main gate used by vehicles transporting suspects to court.

Others were stationed strategically around the building.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the 10 men were expected to appear in court late on Wednesday afternoon.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives and possession of hijacked vehicles.

The 10 men were allegedly part of a gang of about 25 heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers who led police on a high-speed chase through the suburb, trading salvos of gunfire as they weaved through traffic.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the men were from Zimbabwe, KwaZulu-Natal and Botswana.

Eight gunmen were shot dead. Four SAPS members and a Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer were shot and wounded.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said three SAPS officers - an Airborne Law Enforcement Officer (ALEO) and two members from the Moffatview police station were still recovering in hospital. The JMPD officer was also still in hospital, she said.

Mathe said one SAPS member had since been discharged following the shooting.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, who visited the wounded officers on Tuesday said the health of the injured members had since improved and all affected "are in high spirits".

Mawela said the group was plotting a cash-in-transit bombing, but was intercepted by a highly trained police team.

He said:

There was a money truck which they were observing and they were going to hit it, but our members said 'prevention is better than cure'.

Mawela confirmed that the robbers' plan had been in the works for days and was eventually undone when intelligence was channelled to the officers who were waiting for them.

"Last week, they didn't commit their crime, so today [Monday] they decided to commit their crime [but] our teams were just behind them and when they realised that here are the police, they were rushing to their safe house. That is when our team, highly trained, dealt with them," he added.

The team recovered 10 high performance cars at a safe house and six AK47s, three rifles and explosives.

Mathe said since the establishment of the National CIT Task Team in 2020, a total of 202 CIT suspects had been arrested - of which 13 were on the country's top 13 most wanted criminals list, who had been involved in a spate of aggravated robberies.

To date, the team had recovered 178 high performance vehicles that were mostly hijacked and also recovered 104 firearms which included 59 pistols and 48 rifles, she said.

