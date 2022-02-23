1h ago

add bookmark

Heavy police presence outside Joburg court ahead of appearance of Rosettenville 10

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana and Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A BMW that has been shot at. There are two male bodies inside the car.
A BMW that has been shot at. There are two male bodies inside the car.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • Suspects in the Rosettenville shooting are due to appear in court on Wednesday.
  • They are from Zimbabwe, KwaZulu-Natal and Botswana.
  • The law enforcement officers wounded in the incident are recovering in hospital.

Heavily armed police officers gathered at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday ahead of the appearance of the 10 suspects arrested following a deadly shooting in Rosettenville this week.

Officers in uniform and civilian clothes were inside court, with some parked outside the main gate used by vehicles transporting suspects to court.

Others were stationed strategically around the building.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the 10 men were expected to appear in court late on Wednesday afternoon.

READ | Cops shot in Rosettenville on road to recovery and 'in high spirits', two more suspects arrested

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives and possession of hijacked vehicles.

The 10 men were allegedly part of a gang of about 25 heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers who led police on a high-speed chase through the suburb, trading salvos of gunfire as they weaved through traffic.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the men were from Zimbabwe, KwaZulu-Natal and Botswana.

Eight gunmen were shot dead. Four SAPS members and a Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer were shot and wounded.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said three SAPS officers - an Airborne Law Enforcement Officer (ALEO) and two members from the Moffatview police station were still recovering in hospital. The JMPD officer was also still in hospital, she said.

Mathe said one SAPS member had since been discharged following the shooting.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, who visited the wounded officers on Tuesday said the health of the injured members had since improved and all affected "are in high spirits".

Mawela said the group was plotting a cash-in-transit bombing, but was intercepted by a highly trained police team.

He said:

There was a money truck which they were observing and they were going to hit it, but our members said 'prevention is better than cure'.

Mawela confirmed that the robbers' plan had been in the works for days and was eventually undone when intelligence was channelled to the officers who were waiting for them.

"Last week, they didn't commit their crime, so today [Monday] they decided to commit their crime [but] our teams were just behind them and when they realised that here are the police, they were rushing to their safe house. That is when our team, highly trained, dealt with them," he added.

The team recovered 10 high performance cars at a safe house and six AK47s, three rifles and explosives.

Mathe said since the establishment of the National CIT Task Team in 2020, a total of 202 CIT suspects had been arrested - of which 13 were on the country's top 13 most wanted criminals list, who had been involved in a spate of aggravated robberies.

To date, the team had recovered 178 high performance vehicles that were mostly hijacked and also recovered 104 firearms which included 59 pistols and 48 rifles, she said.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksjohannesburggautengcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
61% - 523 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
39% - 330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,896.71
-0.1%
Silver
24.15
+0.2%
Palladium
2,403.00
+2.1%
Platinum
1,088.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
96.84
+1.5%
Top 40
68,564
-0.7%
All Share
75,177
-0.6%
Resource 10
78,144
-2.9%
Industrial 25
89,409
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,017
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo