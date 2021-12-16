1h ago

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Pretoria, with more rain expected

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Parts of Pretoria have experienced flooding after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday.
  • Parts of Pretoria have experienced flooding after heavy rainfall.
  • The flooding has resulted in some street closures in Centurion.
  • More rain is expected across Gauteng on Thursday and Friday.

Parts of Pretoria have been flooded after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday.

Gauteng experienced a storm shortly after midnight, which saw parts of Pretoria receiving as much as 50mm of rain, said South African Weather Service forecaster Kumsa Masizana.

The weather service has issued a level 4 warning for the province, with more rain expected on Thursday evening.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said there had been some flooding at low water bridges around Centurion.

"Teams are on the ground for road closures. No incidents involving people or vehicles or damage have been reported so far," he said.

He advised motorists to avoid Rabie, End, Witstinkhout and West streets.

Parts of Pretoria have experienced flooding after heavy rainfall early on Thursday morning.
Rainfall is expected to start at around 18:00 in the Vaal and East Rand areas before moving north toward Johannesburg and Pretoria, according to Masizana. She said an influx of moisture has moved over the central parts of the country, bringing an 80% chance of intermittent showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

The rainfall comes after bad weather lashed South Africa's coast this week, with both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal suffering damaging thunderstorms. Gale-force winds have been forecast for the Western Cape and parts of the Northern Cape on Thursday.

