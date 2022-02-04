1h ago

Heavy rain expected in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend, disaster teams on high alert

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Brace yourself for heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal. (Getty Images)
Brace yourself for heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal. (Getty Images)

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert as disruptive heavy rain is expected at the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warns that thundershowers are expected to affect large parts of the province.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, said some areas had already experienced heavy rains and were being closely monitored by disaster management teams.  

"We appeal to communities to exercise extreme caution as the inclement weather conditions could lead to disruptive rainfall, which could result in flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of affected communities, possible damage to roads and bridges, and poor driving conditions," he said.

READ | Weather warnings issued for Eastern, Western Cape

SAWS said an intense tropical cyclone - Batsirai - had just passed to the north of Reunion and Mauritius.

"Over South Africa, there has been a band of thundershowers over the western interior of the country earlier this week. These thundershowers are as a result of tropical moisture being drawn down from the tropics into South Africa," SAWS said in a statement.

The showers were likely to be heavy in places, in particular along the east coast and adjacent interior on Saturday.

Provincial disaster management teams would monitor areas prone to weather-related incidents - but SAWS emphasised that the KZN weather conditions were not linked to Batsirai. 

