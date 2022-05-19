23m ago

Heavy rain, possibility of floods forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, residents warned to be vigilant

Marvin Charles
More inclement weather is on the cards for KZN.
Ian Carbutt
  • The SA Weather Service warned of severe weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. 
  • A cold front is expected to pass through the province, which could result in flooding. 
  • Severe floods battered the province in April, leaving 448 people dead.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning for disruptive rain, which may result in flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. It is expected to make landfall on Friday. 

The SAWS issued level four and level two warnings. A cold front is expected to pass through KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon, continuing into Saturday evening. 

Under the level four warning, the SAWS said: "Models are indicating persistent rainfall over south-eastern parts of KZN from Friday evening continuing into Saturday evening, which could result in flooding. Due to the recent impacts and saturated soils, significant impacts may occur."

The SAWS said the severe weather conditions could result in flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas as well as poor driving conditions, flooding of settlements and damage to property and infrastructure.

Disruption due to sinkholes, mudslides and soil erosion is possible, as well as a major disruption of traffic flow, due to roads being closed or flooded.

Under level two of the weather warning, the SAWS said widespread showers and thundershowers were expected over most parts of the province on Saturday, but scattered over the south-western parts. 

"Models are indicating significant amounts of rainfall (20-40 mm) over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday that could result in localised flooding," it said. 

Severe floods battered the province in April, leaving at least 448 people dead, 88 missing, 6 895 homeless, and 50 injured.

The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, instructed disaster management teams to be on standby. Residents living in low-lying areas were requested to evacuate to safer areas, as incidents of mudslides were expected. "The public must take note that the ground is still saturated following the heavy rains experienced in April," the municipality said.

The province's MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, urged residents to be cautious.

"Residents are urged to take the necessary precautions in their efforts to get warm. Communities utilising generators, electric heaters and braziers are urged to follow safety precautions," he said. 

Hlomuka said disaster management teams would continue to work closely with the SAWS  to alert communities should the cut-off low pressure system result in a severe weather warning. 

Read more on:
