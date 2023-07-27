47m ago

Heavy rain, snow, and icy conditions predicted over Cape provinces spreading to KZN, Free State

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Snow has closed some busy mountain passes in the Eastern Cape.
  • A strong cold front accompanied by snowfall and heavy rainfall is expected to affect the Cape provinces this weekend.
  • The SA Weather Service predicts that heavy rains could lead to flooding.
  • Snowfall may extend into the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme southern parts of the Free State on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall, icy conditions, rough seas, snow, and strong to gale-force winds are expected over parts of the Cape provinces this weekend.

A strong cold front is expected to land on Friday evening along the country's west coast. 

A cut-off low is expected to rapidly develop over the Western Cape, further worsening weather conditions on Saturday. 

According to the SA Weather Service, although the Cape provinces will experience the brunt of these conditions, the central and eastern parts of the country will also experience cold to very cold conditions from Saturday evening into Sunday.

"A strong cold front is expected to make landfall along the west coast of South Africa and Namibia during Friday evening, causing scattered to widespread showers and rain along the coast of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Western Cape," said forecaster Wayne Venter. 

"Very rough sea conditions along the coastal areas and windy conditions over the central and western interior of the country are also anticipated."  

On Saturday, an extension of a deep low-pressure from the main westerly wave would develop over the Western Cape and is expected to spread to the southwestern parts of the Eastern Cape during Saturday afternoon. 

Widespread rainfall can be expected over the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape, most parts of the Western Cape, and parts of the Eastern Cape on Saturday. 

Heavy rainfall leading to flooding is possible over parts of Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, especially the Overberg and Garden Route districts of the Western Cape, mainly on Saturday but already over Cape Town from Friday evening. 

"These conditions are expected to spread along the south coast of the Eastern Cape on Saturday afternoon. Very rough seas, associated with strong winds, with wave heights between 4m and 6m, can be expected along the west coast from Friday night," said Venter.

"[It will] spread along the south coast of the Western Cape to the coast of the Eastern Cape, reaching the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Sunday.”

temps
Friday's temperatures.

Venter added that these conditions may disrupt beachfront activities and cause difficulty in navigation at sea for small to medium vessels. 

High seas with wave heights between 6m to 7m can also be expected along the south coast of the Western Cape from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, spreading to the Eastern Cape coast on Sunday, which can lead to possible beach erosion and put small to medium vessels at risk of taking on water or capsizing.

Snow 

Snowfall is expected across the interior mountain ranges of the Western Cape, the western and southern high ground of the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape's high ground from Saturday into Sunday.

"Snowfall may extend into the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme southern parts of the Free State on Sunday. Disruptive snowfall can be expected over the interior high ground of the Western Cape, the northern and central high ground of the Eastern Cape and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Saturday into Sunday.

"This may lead to loss of livestock, closure of mountain passes and result in some communities being temporarily inaccessible," Venter said.

Very cold conditions with maximum temperatures between 5°C and 10°C are expected over the interior of the Cape provinces from Saturday into Sunday, while cold conditions are expected to spread to the central and eastern parts of the country mainly on Sunday.

Weather conditions are expected to improve from Sunday evening into Monday. 

However, heavy ocean swell will continue to impact the southern and south-eastern coastline on Monday due to another cold front slipping along the southern coastal areas. 


