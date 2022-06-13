44m ago

Heavy rainfall, winds lash Western Cape amid flood warnings

Nicole McCain
The SA Weather Service issued flood warnings in the Western Cape.
PHOTO: Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images
  • Cold and wet weather is expected in parts of the Western Cape.
  • Warnings have been issued for possible flooding due to the heavy rainfall.
  • Most of the province is likely to experience strong winds.

Western Cape residents should brace themselves for wet and cold weather over the next couple of days.

Rain and cold temperatures have been forecast for the province until Wednesday and residents have been warned of potential flooding of roads and low-lying areas.

Cape Town, as well as parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg, can expect between 50mm and 80mm of rainfall over the next three days, said South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Surprise Mhlongo.

Parts of the Winelands could see as much as 50mm of rain on Monday, he added.

Due to the amount of rainfall expected, a Level-4 warning has been issued for the Cape Town metro, parts of the Winelands and the Overberg.

Flooding of roads and informal settlements is possible, along with damage to property, infrastructure, loss of livelihood and livestock, as well as disruption to essential services.

Residents can also expect major disruptions to traffic flow due to the flooding or closure of major roads.

The SAWS has advised the public to be cautious on roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above the ankles.

If trapped in a vehicle during flooding, abandon it and climb to higher ground.

When in buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building.

Along with the heavy rainfall, several areas in the province are expected to experience strong, damaging winds. Warnings at various levels have been issued for most of the province. The strong winds could make navigation at sea difficult for smaller vessels and disruptions are expected at harbours and ports.

The winds could also cause structural damage to homes, and fallen trees may disrupt transport routes.

The Cape Town metro and Stellenbosch are expected to reach highs of 16°C on Monday and Tuesday, which will drop to 14°C and 15°C respectively on Wednesday.

Hermanus is expected to reach 17°C on Monday and Tuesday, dropping to 15°C on Wednesday.

sa weather servicesawscape townwestern capeweathertraffic
