Heavy rains and floods in parts of SA lead to road closures, warnings - here's what you should know

Several roads were closed in parts of Gauteng and the Western Cape due to heavy rains on Monday.

Authorities in both provinces said they had not received any reports of fatal incidents, but cautioned residents to stay indoors to minimise chances of these.

Several roads were closed in Johannesburg due to flooding and structural damage.

As heavy rains and flooding gripped parts of the country on Monday, authorities in Gauteng and the Western Cape remained on high alert to respond to life-threatening incidents.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told News24 they had received no road accident reports.

He confirmed the closures of Albertina Sisulu Road in Florida, which had been flooded, and Ndaba Street in Protea North, Soweto, due to structural damage.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (Gautrans) told News24 on Monday afternoon that traffic had been diverted for motorists using Hendrick Potgieter Road in Johannesburg due to structural damage from heavy rains.

Spokesperson Melitah Madiba said their team was assessing the damage and that the bridge would remain closed until it was safe for traffic.

In a statement on Facebook, BIC Security said Hendrik Potgieter Road, between Van Staden and Johan roads, had been restricted to two lanes.

They said:

Gautrans authority and BCI Security have barricaded the road to restrict movement. One lane will be available toward Cradlestone, and one will be available toward Clearwater. The lanes going towards Clearwater will be closed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the George municipality in the Western Cape also confirmed road closures after rainfall of 32mm, which resulted in flooding in Marsh Street, Mossel Bay.



"Our staff responded to Somerset West/Strand and Dunoon earlier [on Monday], following reports of minor localised flooding. There was no damage to property or injuries reported. The stormwater volume in these areas likely exceeded the designed capacity," the municipality said.

The Meiringspoort pass on the N12 was closed as a precautionary measure to prevent potential damage.

SA Weather Service forecaster Kanyisa Makubalo said they had issued yellow level-3 and level-5 warnings for the entire Western Cape and parts of the Namaqua area.



"These are warnings for severe thunderstorms. Impact includes heavy downpours, flash flooding, damage to infrastructure, disruption of essential services, and loss of livestock and crops for areas with farms, danger to life, especially for fast-flowing streams," Makubalo said.