Heavy rains cause flooding in Garden Route, motorists warned to stay off the roads

Heavy rain has caused major flooding along the Garden Route.

Most incidents have been reported in George and the surrounding areas.

Motorists have been warned to stay off roads.

Heavy rainfall has caused "major flooding" in roads along the Garden Route, prompting emergency response services to put teams of rescuers on standby.

One family was rescued while trapped in their home in Merriman Street, George, according to the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) Fire and Rescue Services Unit.

READ | Monday's weather: Flood warning for Western Cape, KZN, Eastern Cape

The George municipality has appealed to residents to stay at home if they can, pointing out that "several streets in and outside the city are under water and are dangerous and/or impassable."

It added in a statement:

Municipal service sections are addressing the different impacts in this regard. Please drive slowly and cautiously if you must be on the roads or are returning home.

"Due to heavy rainfall, major flooding is occurring in Langenhoven Street, close to Virgin Active; Wellington Street; and Craddock Street near Watson and Hope Street. Drain lids are lifting due to the flooding and we ask the public to stay off the roads where possible and until most water has run off," the statement read.

Water is also damming up the N2 close to Gwaiing roadworks.

The GRDM Joint Operations Centre is monitoring the situation.

Supplied Supplied

"The main area of concern remains George and surroundings. The GRDM emergency call centre has confirmed that all logged calls currently relate to incidents in the George municipal area," the municipality said in a statement.

The flooding comes after a yellow level warning was issued for the region by the South African Weather Services (SAWS).

The SAWS predicted that between 15mm and 50mm of rain would fall in the Southern Cape within 24 hours, with most of the downpour occurring on Monday morning.

"The area of concern is between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Baywhere the highest amount of 40-50mm is possible," the weather warning indicated.

"[This] can cause localised problems on major routes during peak traffic; some showers can have a quick and heavy downpour (15-20mm in one hour). The lightning associated with the thundershowers might cause some impacts."

Among those affected was South African musician Elvis Blue, who woke up to flooding in his home.

Flood-related incidents can be reported to 044 805 5071.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.