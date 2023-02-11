1h ago

add bookmark

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of the country; communities urged to be cautious

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heavy rains continue to cause damage.
Heavy rains continue to cause damage.
Getty/ sarayut Thaneerat
  • Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of the country.
  • Several people have lost properties, vehicles were swept away and some homeowners have been trapped. 
  • Four local municipalities in the Chris Hani area.  

Disaster Management teams are on high alert across the country following continued heavy rains which have already resulted in vehicles submerged and swept away, trapped homeowners on roofs, collapsed walls, and decimated shacks and houses.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is urging communities to be cautious as they travel around amid heavy rains that continue to batter many parts of our country.

"Due to [these] heavy downpours, many areas are flooded, rivers are overflowing across [several] provinces, people have lost property and infrastructure like roads and bridges are also damaged," said Cogta in a statement on Saturday. 

The National Disaster Management Center (NDMC) said they are in contact with provincial and local disaster management centres on the ground and coordinating with all the role players as the heavy downpours continue. 

READ | SANParks evacuates guests from Kruger National Park as more rainfall expected

As per the recent reports from the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the ground in many other areas that has been receiving rains is already saturated. 

"There are areas that are known to be prone to flooding as such communities are requested to treat these and all other areas as posing potential danger and desist from endangering their lives," Cogta said.

"As per the SAWS report, these adverse weather conditions are still not showing any signs of stopping. The public is therefore urged to follow the regular updates and warning messages from the SAWS as it monitors the weather and climate conditions," Cogta added. 

The minister called on communities across the country to assist those in need and affected by the flooding, especially those displaced as they lost homes, whilst are flooded and not conducive for human occupation.

Dlamini-Zuma said:

Those who [can] donate basic necessities are encouraged to assist working with municipalities and affected communities themselves. We urge you to be vigilant, cautious, and to heed the calls from relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, assessments are currently in progress across Chris Hani Municipality area as four local municipalities have since been affected by the severe weather conditions.  The municipalities are Enoch Mgijima, Dr A B Xuma, Emalahleni and Intsika Yethu LMs.

Road infrastructure and bridges have been severely impacted while some have collapsed. 

READ | Sisulu warns tourists as floods wreak havoc across the country

"Our Disaster Management team [on Saturday morning) had to be dispatched to Zone 1 in Ezibeleni where houses were reported to be flooded. We commend the swift response by all relevant stakeholders including sector departments in support of the affected families. This intervention has greatly assisted in mitigating further eventualities," said spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza.

The municipality also extended its gratitude to all those who have reached out adding their weight in support of the flood victims from the community, church, NGOs, and different political organisations including businesses. 

Support and contributions from clothes, blankets mattresses, groceries, hygiene, and baby care packs including sleeping bags have since been received and distributed to the affected families.

"Our Disaster Management teams, Emergency Services, Red Cross, and the Gift of the Givers are still hard at work providing all the necessary assistance," Ganyaza added.

South African Weather Service did not respond at the time of publication, their comment will be added once received. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumaweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s your view on using disaster regulations to deal with SA’s power crisis?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I don’t think it’s the right move
26% - 862 votes
I’m wary of the abuse of power
64% - 2141 votes
It’s the only way out of this mess
10% - 343 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.90
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.59
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.16
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
944.53
0.0%
Palladium
1,542.51
0.0%
Gold
1,865.70
0.0%
Silver
22.02
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,017
-1.4%
All Share
78,985
-1.3%
Resource 10
72,545
-2.3%
Industrial 25
103,603
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,096
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo