1h ago

add bookmark

Heavy rains, flooding claim 8 lives in KwaZulu-Natal

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three people walk through light flooding caused by Cyclone Eloise.
Three people walk through light flooding caused by Cyclone Eloise.
Facebook/SAWS
  • Eight people have died in KZN since 24 January because of inclement weather.
  • More flooding is expected in northern KZN this weekend.
  • Disaster management teams are already on high alert across the province.

Eight people have died in KwaZulu-Natal since 24 January due to inclement weather, KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka said on Thursday.

"So far, KZN has lost eight lives as a result of the inclement weather conditions that started on 24 January due to tropical depression Eloise. The fatalities include a three-year-old child that was swept away when her mother was crossing a river in Ulundi," he said.

Hlomuka appealed to residents to be on high alert as more rains are expected in the northern parts of the province over the weekend.

PICS | Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

"We have directed disaster management teams across the province to be on high alert as more rains are expected.

"The latest report received from the South African Weather Service indicates that there is a severe risk of flooding due to the tropical storm that is expected to descend on the province this weekend."

Floods

He said disaster management teams are currently dealing with floods in the uThukela district, where towns, including Ladysmith and Winterton, "have seen their roads flooded as a result of the persistent heavy rains".

"Engineers in both these towns are working to resolve some of the challenges posed by the build-up of water."

WATCH | Trucks stranded in KZN flooding

He said displaced residents in Ladysmith were provided with shelter inside the indoor sports complex.

"Community halls have been opened in all the affected areas."

Hlomuka said a Joint Operations Committee for Disaster Management in the uThukela District was meeting daily to "devise a way to mitigate the impact of the flooding and to prevent any loss of life should the water level continue to increase".

He added that disaster management teams were deployed to all affected areas within the uThukela district to provide interim relief to communities.

Hlomuka appealed to residents to "continue to exercise extreme caution as the coming rains could exacerbate the current situation, with a number of areas and communities facing the prospect of floods".

He said disaster management teams were directed to work closely with community structures, such as ward committees and traditional councils, to ensure that residents in flood-risk areas are sufficiently warned and assisted should the need arise.

"The department will be continuing to monitor these developments and communicate any new measures to communities."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalweather
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 613 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 789 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.62
(+0.86)
ZAR/GBP
20.23
(+0.79)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(+0.60)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.86)
Gold
1843.26
(+0.07)
Silver
27.10
(+0.40)
Platinum
1239.50
(+0.72)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2354.00
(+0.17)
All Share
65707.93
(-0.67)
Top 40
60259.08
(-0.62)
Financial 15
12413.57
(-0.06)
Industrial 25
88731.51
(+0.16)
Resource 10
63078.16
(-2.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo