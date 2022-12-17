30m ago

Heavy rains, flooding lead to road closures in Western Cape

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The N2 highway between Great Brak and Klein Brak Rivers remains closed
WC disaster management
  • Heavy rains and thunderstorms have lashed the Western Cape since Friday.
  • The rain follows several days of inclement weather earlier this week.
  • The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 weather warning for the entire province, with severe thunderstorms, flooding and small hail forecast.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Western Cape on Friday leading to the closure of the N2 highway between Groot Brakrivier and Klein Brakrivie in Mossel Bay, after sand was swept onto the road due to the heavy downpour on Friday. 

The Mossel Bay municipality said the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) had been contacted to carry out the necessary clean-up work. 

It added that Sanral was the responsible authority for clearing the N2.

Motorists have been advised to use the R102 as an alternative route.

The provincial head of Disaster Management, Colin Deiner, said there had been no loss of life or major damage across the province following the heavy rainfall.

"There has been some localised flooding in the Overberg and Garden Route Districts, but nothing serious."

Fire, rescue and disaster management in the Oudtshoorn Municipality said the Swartberg Pass had been closed because water from Prins Albert was flowing down the pass.  

According to the George Municipality, there was an unplanned outage in Heather Park, Blanco, and surrounding areas due to heavy rains, but that the power had since been restored.

Bitou Municipality spokesperson Andile Namntu said the area had not been affected by the rain, which had only begun on Saturday morning.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 4 weather warning for the entire province, with severe thunderstorms, flooding and small hail forecast for most parts of the Western Cape.

Premier Alan Winde earlier cautioned motorists to exercise even greater caution when travelling on the province's roads.

The N2 highway between Great Brak and Klein Brak Rivers in Mossel Bay remains closed.

"We are approaching the current severe weather in the province with the same approach as our Winter Preparedness Strategy," added Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development MEC Anton Bredell.


