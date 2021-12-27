Heavy rains, flooding predicted across the country

A weather warning has been issued for the central parts of the country.

Disruptive rain that could lead to flooding has been forecast for Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Weather warnings have also been issued for parts of the Eastern and Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service has warned of disruptive rain in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Monday.

The rainfall was expected to bring heavy rain that may cause flooding of roads and bridges, flooding of residential and low-lying areas, causing danger to life and poor driving conditions.

WATCH | N3 road blocked off after massive hail storm in KwaZulu-Natal



The central and eastern parts of the North West, Free State, Gauteng, western parts of the Mpumalanga highveld, and south-western parts of Limpopo were likely to be affected.

Above-normal rainfall for the summer season is also predicted due to La Niña conditions. The increased rainfall is expected to continue into April and May.

Other provinces are also likely to be affected by the rain on Monday and the SAWS has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning expected over the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The severe weather may cause localised damages to infrastructure and homes. The SAWS said localised flooding as a result of the heavy downpours must also be expected.

??Yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms for the Western parts of the Eastern Cape tomorrow (27 December 2021). pic.twitter.com/dgP6zjnVgh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2021

A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the western and southern parts of Limpopo, eastern and central parts of Mpumalanga, and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal has also been issued.

Another Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning has been issued for the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape. The SAWS said that this rain might result in flooding of roads, low lying bridges, informal settlements, and major roadways.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.