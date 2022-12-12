1h ago

add bookmark

Heavy rains hit Durban, motorists urged to be cautious on roads

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heavy rains continue to lash parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Heavy rains continue to lash parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • As heavy rains continue to lash parts of KwaZulu-Natal, motorists have been warned to drive cautiously.
  • Several traffic delays have been reported due to waterlogged areas and roads.
  • The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said large parts of the province have been affected by the inclement weather since the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal motorists are being urged to be vigilant and take extra care on the road because of heavy rainfall that has battered the province since the weekend, with the potential of some localised flooding.

The inclement weather continued on Monday morning as paramedic services reported several dangerous water puddles and traffic delays throughout eThekwini.

ALS paramedic spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said with the torrential rain overnight, multiple roads were waterlogged.

READ | Heavy rain to wreak more havoc in Gauteng, other parts of SA - weather service

"Some of the roads that we have notified relevant services about include the M7 near the Bellville off-ramp on the S-bends. Pools of water have started to form there which has become rather dangerous if a vehicle has to hit it."

The area near the old airport on the N2 was also waterlogged, as well as in Isipingo and surrounding areas where there are multiple areas where water has accumulated.

The M19 was severely waterlogged in both directions, with Jamieson saying his teams attended to multiple collisions on the M19 on Monday morning, in the vicinity of Dunkeld and Reservoir Hills.

A truck overturned on the N3 in Hammarsdale, going towards Pietermaritzburg, causing delays, he said, adding that there were multiple collisions on Queen Nandi Drive near Newlands East Drive where services were currently in attendance.

"We encourage people to drive safely today and allow for enough time to reach your destination," Jamieson added.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala called on residents in KZN "to exercise the utmost caution as inclement weather conditions continue to affect large parts of the province". 

"Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms experienced by the province during the weekend are expected to continue into the week. The continued rains increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas." 

He urged communities, especially those near rivers or in low-lying areas, to be careful and seek shelter on higher ground.

He said:

We also appeal to motorists and pedestrians not to cross low-lying bridges or flooded walkways. The province of KZN during the summer season experiences these heavy rains, which at times lead to the unnecessary loss of life, especially amongst those that try to cross flooded rivers.

The department was in constant contact with disaster management teams in municipalities, and so far, no major incidents have been reported, Zikalala said.

"We appeal to residents to use verified platforms to seek weather-related updates, such as the South African Weather Service page on social media and news updates. The circulation of old videos and images causes unnecessary panic."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cogtadurbankwazulu-natalweathertraffic
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 354 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 3258 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
30% - 2839 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 3063 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.47
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.45
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.47
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.83
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,794.97
-0.3%
Silver
23.46
-0.1%
Palladium
1,917.50
-2.0%
Platinum
1,020.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,579
+0.3%
All Share
74,709
+0.2%
Resource 10
73,196
-0.2%
Industrial 25
93,143
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,426
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

3h ago

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo