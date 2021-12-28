34m ago

Heavy rains lead to evacuations in City of Tshwane and Joburg

Parts of Gauteng were evacuated due to flooding.
  • Ten households have been moved to a temporary shelter after flooding in the City of Tshwane.
  • Eight families refused to be moved to a shelter. 
  • Eleven people have been moved from the Jukskei riverbanks in Alexandra. 

The incessant summer rains that have gripped the country, has led to flooding in parts of the City of Tshwane and Johannesburg. 

According to the City of Tshwane, heavy rains between Christmas and Monday have led to flooding in Hammanskraal and Zithobeni in Bronkhorstspruit.  

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson deputy chief Charles Mabaso said nine households were affected by flooding in Zithobeni.  

"Of the nine households, only one agreed to be sheltered at Sebothoma Hall. Other households did not agree to temporary sheltering out of concern for the safety of their belongings, while others preferred to be sheltered at Suurman Hall, which was not available as a temporary shelter.

"Only two houses in Zithobeni reported flooding, but did not require temporary shelter."

READ | Heavy rains cause flooding in Garden Route, motorists warned to stay off the roads

Mabaso said that in Hammanskraal, villages affected by flooding were Ramotse, Kanana, Marokolong and Mashemong villages. 

"On initial response, firefighters had to assist by digging trenches to channel water from the affected houses and assisted in moving an elderly woman from a house where the water was at knee level." 

The woman's family - two adults and three children - were given temporary shelter at Sebothoma Hall. 

Mabaso said the department was monitoring low lying bridges known as flooding hotspots. He said so far, no one had died or injured as a result of the floods.  

Evacuations 

In the City of Johannesburg, evacuations along the Jukskei River began on Tuesday.  

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services evacuated 11 people from two homes in Alexandra. Other residents were asked to vacate as water levels in the river continued to rise.  

Residents of Diepsloot, Stjwetla, Kaya Sands, Kliptown and Kaalfontein in Ivory Park had also been asked to be on high alert as streams and rivers around their homes were full. 

"Residents in those areas are staying right on the flood line and next to the river streams. We are urging them to move to higher ground because the water levels are high, and we want to prevent drownings," said emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.  

He also urged communities to monitor children to avoid drownings.  

