1h ago

add bookmark

Severe impact warning of heavy rains as tropical storm Eloise reaches SA

Nicole McCain
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain in some parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain in some parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday.
SAWS
  • The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 10 warning after tropical storm Eloise made landfall in South Africa overnight.
  • It came from Mozambique where, as a tropical cyclone, it had caused mild damage to property and flooding.
  • The SAWS has said between 100mm and 200mm of rain is expected in Mpumalanga and Limpopo overnight.

Tropical storm Eloise has reached South Africa, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The SAWS has since issued a "red level 10 warning" for the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Sunday into Monday due to persistent heavy rain.

This is the highest warning that can be issued and forecasts severe impact in the areas concerned.

"It made landfall sometime [around] midnight over Limpopo and currently it [the centre of the storm] is somewhere in Thohoyandou and the Musina area," forecaster Tokelo Chiloane told News24.

She said the tail of the storm was currently also affecting Mpumalanga.

READ | Disaster Management Centre offices in affected provinces brace for tropical storm Eloise

There had been reports of some houses being blown away in Bushbuckridge and toppled trees in White River.

Chiloane warned residents of heavy downpours and flooding.

"There is 100mm to 200mm [of rain expected] overnight in Mpumalanga and Limpopo in the next 24 hours."

In a tweet, the SAWS said the persistent rain will put a serious strain on emergency services and residents should be extremely cautious.

National, provincial and municipal disaster management centres in provinces expected to be hit by tropical storm Eloise activated their contingency plans and were preparing response measures.

The department has urged residents in the affected provinces to stay indoors, avoid rivers and dry riverbeds and prepare for potential evacuations.

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement, Urban Planning and Cogta Lebogang Maile said they had also activated their contingency plans and response teams.

"Even though the anticipated provinces to be affected by the storms are KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the Gauteng province has adequate capacity to be of assistance should the need arise," he said.

"Given the intensity of the heavy rainfall and storms which have already caused havoc in the neighbouring Mozambique, the three provinces have been identified as prone to the impact of the cyclone." 

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said their search and rescue division departed Ballito in the early hours of Sunday morning to meet with a team from Rescue South Africa in White River, Mpumalanga, in anticipation of the storm making landfall.

"The detachment from IPSS includes three 4x4 vehicles and three boats. Rescuers will then hold at a staging area at the Air Mercy helicopter service base in White River," he said.

"From the airbase, the rescue teams could deploy by helicopter to affected areas in Mozambique and be ideally placed should flash flooding - brought with the weather system - exact a toll on communities within our borders."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawskwazulu- natalmpumalangalimpopoweather
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
40% - 786 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 385 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 794 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.13
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.86)
Gold
1855.20
(+0.05)
Silver
25.47
(+0.10)
Platinum
1100.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
54.81
(-1.30)
Palladium
2352.23
(+0.52)
All Share
63987.92
(-0.29)
Top 40
58886.26
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11685.83
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
86576.24
(+1.21)
Resource 10
62699.98
(-1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo