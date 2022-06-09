Heavy blanket of smoke over Cape Town after firefighters battle two blazes overnight

Firefighters battled two blazes overnight in Cape Town and Somerset West.

The fire on the slopes of the Helderberg Mountain requires aerial support due to the inaccessibility of the area.

Another fire in Table View was brought under control.

Capetonians woke up to heavy smoke after firefighters spent the night battling two blazes.

A veldfire in Gill Road, Table View, which started on Wednesday, was largely contained. Firefighters who arrived in seven trucks spent the night battling the blaze.

"The emergency call was received after 11:00 [informing us] of reeds alight in Gill Road. The smoke was visible as far as the CBD and an aggressive attack was initiated to contain the fire," City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

"An extensive area of reeds burnt. No property was destroyed. No injuries or fatalities were reported," he added.

Carelse said efforts would be scaled down on Thursday morning.

We have just woken up from it in Mouille Point.. also wondering where it's come from. It's so thick we can't see from a couple of metres in front of us... #capetown #fire #mouillepoint — NYX (@DJNYX_SA) June 9, 2022

Also on Wednesday, a fire broke out near Lourensford in Somerset West among dense pine on the slopes of the Helderberg Mountain.

It was difficult to access the area due to the position of the blaze.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

Aerial support will be sent on Thursday morning to tackle inaccessible areas.

"This is an extensive area of vegetation that is burning. The crews worked tirelessly throughout the night and no property is in danger at this stage. Standby personnel have been activated to bring more resources to assist," Carelse said.

According to Carelse, there are around 60 firefighters on the scene and about 15 "firefighting appliances", including fire engines, water tankers, bush tenders and skid units, as well as about 60 staff members.

During the night, one of the water tankers rolled down an embankment. Injured crew members had to be treated and transported to hospital, he added.

The Cape Winelands District municipality's spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto, said ground teams were deployed to the fire on the Lourensford Estate in the early hours of the morning.

"The fire, which started [on Wednesday] afternoon in the aged pine plantation on the estate, was fuelled by a combination of mixed vegetation, unseasonably high temperatures and dry weather," she said.

