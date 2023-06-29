Heavy snow expected to close mountain passes, roads in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape motorists using mountain passes and roads south of the Drakensberg have been warned of possible road closures.

The western regions of the Northern and Western Cape will experience cold conditions which could affect livestock.

Qwaqwa and parts of the Free State may get a spill-over of heavy snow and bitterly cold conditions from Lesotho.

Road networks and mountain passes connecting communities in the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape are expected to be closed on Thursday because of potential disruptive snow, especially during the early morning hours.



The SA Weather Service also predicted the isolated loss of livestock in areas like Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey and Matatiele where snow is forecast.

The north-eastern Free State, including Qwaqwa, may get a spill-over of heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures from neighbouring Lesotho.



The weather service said its counterpart in Lesotho had forecasted the possible spillover.

According to it, the conditions were expected to result from the passage of a cut-off low pressure system currently situated along the country's west coast.

Freezing temperatures have already set in in the western regions of the Free State and North West, the weather service said.

Eastern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 29.6.2023 pic.twitter.com/iUgEwsl63I — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 29, 2023

"Moreover, showers bursts and excessive lightning may result in localised damage of infrastructure and settlements, but some isolated thunderstorms could produce strong, damaging winds over the stated regions," the weather service said.

Swells might reach 6.5m offshore along the south coast of the Eastern Cape which could damage some vessels and break mooring lines, it added.

Disruptive rain in places has already impacted some communities along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday and these rainy conditions are likely to continue.

Moreover, wet, cold to freezing conditions are expected to spread to the country's central provinces, with a risk of storms that may produce heavy downpours, excessive lighting and large amounts of small hail.

This may result in localised damage to infrastructure and settlements over the western parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather is expected to clear up later on Thursday.

The remainder of the week will see cool and largely rain-free conditions.

The public are urged to regularly follow weather forecasts on television, radio, and social media platforms.



